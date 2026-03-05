NEW ANALYSIS: Hillary Clinton Deposed on Epstein: Denials, Deflections, and the Questions That Still Need Answers

For the first time in American history, a former First Lady sat under oath before a congressional committee investigating the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking network. After more than four and a half hours, Hillary Clinton emerged having denied virtually everything — she says she never encountered Epstein, never flew on his plane, never visited his properties — while simultaneously delivering one of the most politically devastating opening statements the Oversight Committee has heard. She accused the committee of running a protection operation for Donald Trump, noted that zero public hearings have been held, and pointed out that not a single Republican member even showed up for Les Wexner’s deposition.

The most explosive exchange came when Rep. Nancy Mace pressed Clinton on whether the State Department received any intelligence cables mentioning Epstein’s foreign travel or trafficking network during her tenure as Secretary. Clinton said she was not aware of any. Mace fired back asking how the nation’s top diplomat could have missed one of the most prolific sex traffickers in the world. Clinton deflected, saying it was a Justice Department matter — then turned the question around, asking why Secretary Rubio and Attorney General Bondi haven’t been called to explain why the Trump administration gutted the State Department’s trafficking office, cutting more than 70 percent of its staff.

