The Ayatollah is dead. Iranian state television has confirmed it, declaring Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “martyred in a joint attack by the criminal United States and the Zionist regime.” His palace is rubble. His defense minister, his National Security Council secretary, and as many as ten senior leaders who made the mistake of sitting in the same room are gone with him.

But the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — the institution that actually runs Iran — is very much alive.