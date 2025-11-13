Michael Wolff watched Jeffrey Epstein retrieve six photographs from his safe. Trump by the pool at the Palm Beach mansion. Topless young women. Some in his lap. One shot showed a visible stain on Trump’s pants, the girls pointing and laughing.

In December 2015, Epstein emailed New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr.:

From: Jeffrey Epstein

Date: December 2015

To: Landon Thomas Jr.

“would you like photso of Donald (sic) and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.” Thomas replied: “Yes!!”

That conversation has become the most important email exposed in the Epstein files scandal so far. It proves Epstein had compromising media of Trump. But where are they now?

What Wolff Saw

When I asked Michael Wolff about those photographs, he described what Epstein showed him:

“These are not taken in that moment of thinking that you’re doing anything wrong because you are just living your life. A life we have come to see, understand was problematic to say the least in so many ways. But at that moment, not. Just two guys, two playboys.”

The Vanishing Act

July 6, 2019: Trump’s FBI used a saw to open Epstein’s safe. Inside: CDs, hard drives, fake passports, and according to prosecutors, “hundreds of photos of girls and young women.” FBI Special Agent Kelly Maguire later testified evidence had “gone missing.” No inventory was released.

This was Trump’s FBI. Attorney General Bill Barr ordered the raid. The Trump photos may have been removed, though rumors suggest they still exist inside FBI files.

On January 31, 2019, Epstein emailed Wolff:

From: Jeffrey Epstein

Date: January 31, 2019

To: Michael Wolff

“Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

There is also likelihood the photos have already become kompromat for foreign intelligence agencies. We often gloss over these terms without truly grasping their meaning. We should call it what it is, which is blackmail. It means foreign governments may have compromising photos or videos of Trump that they could have used to blackmail the U.S. president in exchange for policy decisions favorable to them.

Several governments come to mind, but the newly released Epstein emails reveal two are far more likely. Let’s talk Israel first: