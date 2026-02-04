Brice Gordon and his wife Karen ran Jeffrey Epstein’s 10,000-acre New Mexico compound for nearly two decades. They lived on the property in the quiet town of Stanley since the early 2000s. Brice is listed as manager of Epstein’s Zorro Trust. Both appear in his infamous “Little Black Book.”

After Epstein’s death in August 2019 and Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest in July 2020, the Gordons vanished.

According to reporting by The Sun, the couple seemingly disappeared as the case exploded—with locals speculating they may have relocated to New Zealand. They have no confirmed address in the United States. No social media presence. No public statement. No cooperation with investigators.

When New Mexico’s State Land Office attempted to inspect the ranch, the Gordons did not respond. There was no answer at the gates. The FBI’s Albuquerque office refused to comment on whether agents had even attempted to reach them.

Ean Royal, a former employee whose father worked as Epstein’s ranch hand, told The Sun: “I can’t believe Karen and Brice have hardly been spoken about. They’re ghosts.”

The people who knew the most about daily operations at Zorro Ranch—where a 2019 tip alleged two foreign girls were buried in the surrounding hills—have never spoken publicly. And Zorro Ranch remains the only Epstein property that was never raided by the FBI.

“ALLEGATIONS OF TRUMP RAPING CHILDREN, THREATENING TO KILL CHILDREN”

Yesterday, Congressman Ted Lieu stated publicly: “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files thousands and thousands of times. In those files, there’s highly disturbing allegations of Donald Trump raping children, of Donald Trump threatening to kill children.”

The files bear this out.

Among documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act is a victim complaint describing sex trafficking at Trump Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, California between 1995 and 1996. The victim claims orgies were held at the facility, allegedly brokered by Ghislaine Maxwell. The same complaint alleges that Robin Leach—the British host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” and longtime Epstein friend—was seen strangling a young girl at one of these parties.