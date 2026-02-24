1. 💣 DOJ CAUGHT SCRUBBING TRUMP FILES

NPR confirmed today what independent journalist Roger Sollenberger first reported: the Justice Department has withheld or removed Epstein files that directly implicate President Trump in the sexual abuse of minors. At least 53 pages of FBI interview documents and notes are missing from the public database — including records from four FBI interviews with a woman who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 years old. The FBI found her credible enough to interview four times. Only the first interview — the one that doesn’t mention Trump — is public. The other three? Gone. As Sollenberger documented, by withholding these interviews, the DOJ has effectively handed Ghislaine Maxwell — who is seeking clemency from Trump — potential blackmail leverage over the sitting president. A second accuser’s file was removed from the database entirely after publication, then quietly restored after reporters flagged it. Tonight, Trump addresses the nation. The state of the DOJ’s Epstein database tells you more about the actual state of the union than anything he’ll say from that podium.

2. 🔒 FBI ORDERED NYPD TO “STAND DOWN”

Ryan Goodman at Just Security unearthed documents showing that five days after Epstein’s July 2019 arrest, the FBI directed NYPD’s Special Victims Unit to halt all Epstein investigations. The email is explicit: “SVU has been directed to stand down and that all Epstein stuff needs to go to and through us.” New York was the epicenter of Epstein’s crimes. The FBI shut down the investigators best positioned to reach co-conspirators. New Mexico’s attorney general also revealed his state’s probe was closed in 2019 at the same request. This wasn’t negligence. It was coordination.

3. 💊 SECRET DEA DRUG PROBE EXPOSED

CBS News revealed a previously unknown five-year DEA investigation targeting Epstein and 14 others for suspicious wire transfers tied to drug trafficking and prostitution. The 69-page memo documents $50 million in suspicious transactions across the Virgin Islands, New York, Switzerland, France, and the Cayman Islands. The prosecutors who eventually arrested Epstein didn’t even know this probe existed.

4. 🇳🇴 EPSTEIN CONSPIRATOR ATTEMPTS SUICIDE

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was hospitalized after a suicide attempt, his lawyer confirmed. Jagland was charged with aggravated corruption on February 12 after Epstein files revealed he served as Epstein’s conduit to Putin. Europe is prosecuting. America is hiding files.

5. 🇫🇷 FRANCE BANS KUSHNER

France banned U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner from meeting government officials after he refused a diplomatic summons. Twice. Trump’s ambassador to one of America’s oldest allies is now persona non grata in Paris.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Hours before Trump takes the podium to declare America "strong, prosperous, and respected." Nothing could be further from the truth. The world is watching a judicial cover-up masquerading as a legitimately elected presidency. Every day the Epstein network collapses further — every "suicide" raises greater suspicion, every missing FBI file reads more like a confession than a cover-up. The Trump FBI shut down every investigation in 2019. Now the web is widening and the stakes are high

🔴 Narativ will have live coverage of the State of the Union tonight. Join us.

LIVE AT 3 PM: THE FIVESTACK

Share