Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Betsy Borkiewicz's avatar
Betsy Borkiewicz
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God help us as suspected tRump an asset to Putin and their plot to march through & take over other countries looks like it could come to fruition. Poland felt it plausible so they’ve been growing their military being on the border of Ukraine. The destruction of their exceptional Cathedral which contained unusual religious crucifixes that citizens ran into the blaze to save. It was devastating & sinful. Last night President Zelensky for the first time struck Moscow’s airport’s & petroleum industry and their were some injuries but nothing compared to what Russia did for over 4 yrs of killing citizens and children destroying so many residences but it was the citizens mostly the men who was their army. Not well armed the U.S. President Biden with all of Congress sent them military aids and bullets but no planes or tanks. Money for food & other necessities came from many of our NATO allies. Putin expected to plunder through in several days but not all the citizens wanted to leave their sovereign Nation but many women & children had to become refugees of which Poland took many plus other countries but not Hungary, the dictatorship of course. Now we’re watching what I felt was coming, this U.S. leader likening himself to be even better than Hitler or Stalin and more and withdrawing from NATO 🥶 Hegseth in Brussels sounded much like his boss & said their also eliminating our aircraft and soldiers from the West to leave them open to attack by Putin who threatened smaller countries and Romania was one and I thank God my Grandson isn’t stationed there in the Navy just over a yr ago. But if there was a war he had to sign up in reserves for 2 yrs except he is in college so I don’t know what to feel but terror is one reaction I’m feeling right now for him & all our young men & women already abroad. At the moment I’m trying to decompress as I listen to the music of the Grand Opening of the Obama Presidential Center & weeping while I remember an entirely different country of love & caring for all. Oh heavens I don’t know where I belong being older & alone having lost my man who protected me until mid 2018. He would not have been happy to be here to see what’s happening today. He said it would be the death of us in 2016 so being so sick & disabled I say passing then was his silver lining. Pray my ex marine, carpenter & great sailing partner will see each other someday in the hereafter💔💧RIP🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

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