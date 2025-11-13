On November 12, 2025, House Oversight Democrats released three emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. Combined with over 100,000 hacked emails from former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, they reveal an intelligence operation spanning three continents—with Epstein at the center and Trump as a compromised candidate.

Six years ago, Narativ reported Jeffrey Epstein functioned as an Israeli intelligence agent. The emails confirm it.

1. TRUMP KNEW

January 31, 2019 - Epstein emails journalist Michael Wolff:

“Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

Trump didn’t just know. He asked Ghislaine Maxwell to stop taking girls to Mar-a-Lago.

Virginia Giuffre was recruited from Mar-a-Lago’s locker room in summer 2000. Trump called Epstein a “terrific guy” who “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side” in 2002—two years later.

2. TRUMP FLIPPED?

April 2, 2011 - Epstein emails Ghislaine Maxwell:

“i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there.”

The “dog that hasn’t barked” means the absence of something expected. Trump—who the victim “spent hours” with at Epstein’s house—”has never once been mentioned” by her, by the police chief, by anyone.

Why? Trump likely cooperated as a witness. Classic prosecution move: flip someone early, give them immunity, control their testimony, ensure they’re never a target.