A year ago when we joined Substack, we had 2,000 subscribers— now we have 40,000 followers. You turned what began as a lone Twitter account into the 23rd-ranked news publication on all of Substack — one of the most contested charts on the internet, refought every single day. No network bought that ranking. No billionaire underwrote it. You did.

In one year on this platform, we’ve published The Narativ every morning, run FiveStack at 3 every weekday afternoon with Dean Blundell and taken Narativ Live into the evening with the investigators you already trust — Ellie Leonard, Denver Riggleman, Lev Parnas , Anne P. Mitchell, Esq., Olga Lautman, Christopher Armitage, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and. Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance It comes as no surprise that traditional media is co-opted by state forces that Narativ is growing.

We built a comprehensive database of the entire Epstein archive and with our partners at TESS have access to 1.5 million documents. We connected the plot to steal the 2026 elections — a network running from the Kremlin into the White House. We caught the insider trades that made millions the night Trump threatened to end Iran. On Narativ Live, we aired never-before-seen video from inside the cell where Jeffrey Epstein died. And in The DOGE Depositions, we showed how two twenty-eight-year-olds cut $100 million in grants with a chatbot.

That work became The Greatest Heist — the $80 trillion story of Trump, Epstein, and the greatest crime in history. In Books Two and Three, we took you through the 2008 Crash and examined Epstein’s role in triggering it. In book 3, we’ve exposed the lab Epstein built at Zorro Ranch and were first to report the dead bodies on that New Mexico compound. We tied Howard Lutnick to Tether and to Epstein — the closed financial loop we named the Tether Trap. We handed Congress a list of the people who should be deposed, and they have been working down that list. The investigation now turns on a woman named Amanda Ungaro, whose three replies to Melania Trump on X triggered a First Lady’s unprecedented denial twenty-four hours later. And the most explosive chapter is still to come.

Now we’re building the thing this was always heading toward — a 24-hour Narativ news network. News plus intelligence, running around the clock: the wire, the analysis, and the investigations, live when the story is live, instead of whenever a cable producer decides you’re allowed to know.

Growth draws fire. As Narativ has grown, we’ve become a target — coordinated attacks on our reputation, engineered to make you doubt what we report. Answering them isn’t free. It now takes real investment in security and in legal defense, because the people we cover would rather bury the reporter than the story.

This lands in our tenth year. Narativ turns ten this December, and I have never been clearer about why we exist, or more certain the stakes are this high. We are entering the most consequential election period of our lifetimes. You can rely on us for exactly what built us: accurate, factual investigations, real reporting, and real-time analysis. Know Sooner.

We run on subscribers. Not ads, not a donor, not a parent company that can be pressured into silence — you. To keep growing and to cover security and legal without pulling a single reporter off a single story, we need more of you to go paid.

So for the next 10 hours only — a flash sale: 50% off any annual subscription. Click the offer link here. A full year of Narativ at half price. And we’ll hold the price forever.

A note on the week ahead: this is our holiday week at Narativ, and we’ll be off air for most of it. But when the news warrants, we’re back — as we were yesterday for the Supreme Court rulings. That’s the deal we’ve always made with you. We show up when it matters.

There’s more coming — investigations already in the works, and the reporting we’re not ready to publish yet. One year on Substack, and the story is only now getting to the good part. Stay with us.

Over 10 years we’ve proven time and again that Narativ is where truth lives. In one year you’ve boosted us to #23 in the world in the news category. What happens next will also rely on your support to grow a 24-hour news channel in time for the election. As the rest of the fourth estate forsakes its values, we’ll be here with the truth, as we have been for a decade. Thank you! Z.

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