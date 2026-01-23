STORIES TO WATCH

1. 💣 FBI Purge Wipes Trump Investigators

Kash Patel forced out senior FBI agents connected to Trump investigations TODAY - six in Miami tied to the Mar-a-Lago search, special agent in charge in Atlanta, acting assistant director in New York. The timing matters: one day after Jack Smith testified to Congress about those same investigations, testimony largely sealed from public by judicial order. The purge is systematic elimination of anyone who investigated Trump. Patel previously fired a dozen agents who took a knee during racial justice protests. What’s happening isn’t personnel management - it’s institutional capture erasing the investigators who treated Trump like any other subject.

2. 🎖️ Iran Armada Arrives Amid Crackdown

Trump’s “massive fleet” - USS Abraham Lincoln and guided missile destroyers - arrives in the Middle East within days as Iran’s protest crackdown death toll hits 5,002. Trump claims he stopped 837 executions with threats of military strikes. Iran’s prosecutor general calls this “completely false.” The armada moves anyway. The Iranian regime maintains total internet blackout entering week three. Human rights groups report the true death toll is likely much higher. Trump tells reporters he’d “rather not see anything happen” while positioning overwhelming force. The collision course continues: Trump demands no nuclear restart, Iran demands no foreign interference, carrier strike group closes distance.

3. ⚖️ Ukraine Talks Test Territorial Deal

First trilateral meeting (US-Russia-Ukraine) happening today in Abu Dhabi. Trump met Zelenskyy in Davos, his envoys spent four hours with Putin in the Kremlin overnight, now all three delegations face the territorial question. Russia’s demand: Ukraine must withdraw from all of Donbas. Zelenskyy calls this issue “key.” Trump claims deal “getting close.” Talks could extend through Saturday. What remains unclear: whether Ukrainian and Russian officials will even meet in the same room, or if US shuttles between separate delegations. Either way, pressure is on Kyiv to concede land it still holds.

4. 📉 WHO Exit Hands China Global Health Control

US withdrawal from WHO finalized TODAY, ending 78 years of membership. Trump terminated funding, recalled staff worldwide, withdrew from leadership bodies. Left behind: $270 million in unpaid dues. This is Trump’s second WHO exit - he withdrew during COVID in 2020, delaying US vaccine access, before Biden reversed it. Now Trump exits again. The pattern serves China’s interests: US absence cements Beijing’s control of the agency that oversees global disease outbreaks. This comes just years after Trump’s COVID decisions killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Public health experts call it “scientifically reckless.” Administration claims bilateral agreements will fill the gap, won’t say how many exist or whether China will share outbreak data directly with Washington. The early warning system for emerging pandemics just lost its largest funder and handed the controls to Beijing. COVID originated in China.

5. 🌍 Historic Storm Freezes 200 Million

200 million Americans in path of 2,000-mile winter system hitting TODAY through Monday. Two feet of snow expected in central Appalachians, wind chills 50 below zero. System moves slow - 48 hours of accumulating ice and snow. By Monday, ice and bitter cold linger through mid-week.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Watch how power moves when accountability vanishes. FBI investigators purged day after Smith testifies. International health cooperation abandoned - twice - handing influence to China. Ukraine pressured to surrender territory. Each story shows different institution bent or broken to eliminate checks on executive authority. The storm outside might be natural, but the one inside our institutions is deliberate.

📺 TODAY’S SHOWS

SPECIAL FIVESTACK - 3 PM ET Live reports from Greenland as Trump’s territorial ambitions collide with reality.

Dean Blundell and Zev Shalev break down the geopolitics behind the land grab, and we preview Dean Blundell, Malcolm Nance, Ken Harbaugh, Jacob Kaarsbo, and Denver Riggleman’s ‘mission to Greenland for the Save America Movement’ .

📖 THE GREATEST HEIST

Chapter dropping Monday: THE VANISHING

How does $80 trillion disappear? Follow the money from Epstein’s network through intelligence operations to the systematic looting of the American middle class.

Read THE GREATEST HEIST: NARATIV.ORG

Better with the explainer? I can adjust the tone/length once we get the actual ad copy from Dean.