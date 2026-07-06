Utah prosecutors begin a five-day preliminary hearing this morning in Provo to prove Tyler Robinson, 23, should stand trial on capital charges for the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Robinson allegedly shot Kirk on September 10 as he addressed thousands at Utah Valley University. The judge ruled last week — over defense objections — that cameras can record and broadcast most of the hearing. It will be livestreamed.

Kirk’s parents and his widow, Erika Kirk, will sit in the courtroom with Robinson for the first time. Erika Kirk arrives days after pulling out of an event with Vice President JD Vance, citing “very serious threats.”