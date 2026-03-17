1. 🎯 Israel Kills Iran’s DeFacto Leader

Overnight, Israel killed Ali Larijani — Iran’s de facto leader since U.S.-Israeli strikes wiped out the upper echelons of its government three weeks ago — in an airstrike near Tehran. The Israeli military also confirmed the killing of Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij militia. Larijani was the pragmatist with the clout to negotiate. He’s gone now. Israel is not winding this down — it is systematically eliminating every Iranian figure who could give the United States a diplomatic off-ramp. Without a counterpart to negotiate with, there is no exit.

2. 🛢️ Putin’s War Dividend

Trump’s Iran war has become Vladimir Putin’s windfall. To keep gas prices from cratering his midterm prospects, Trump quietly lifted sanctions on Russian oil loaded onto tankers — the first major sanctions relaxation since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Russian oil revenue this month is already running 14% above February levels, worth an estimated $588 million a day. Foreign policy experts call it a dismantling of the sanctions architecture built over a decade. The move does essentially nothing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump got Putin’s war funded. He didn’t get lower gas prices.

3. 💣 Congress Blinks on War

The U.S.-Israel war against Iran enters Day 17 with no congressional authorization, no public hearings, and no exit strategy. Republicans are blocking every Democratic attempt to force testimony from Hegseth, Rubio, or anyone in the chain of command. The Senate standoff escalates this week — Democrats threatening daily war powers votes to clog the calendar and force Republicans on the record. The political math is stark: 13 American service members dead, a billion dollars spent per day, oil at $103 a barrel,

4. 📉 Hormuz Has No Quick Fix

Oil at $103 a barrel isn’t a price spike — it’s the new floor as long as the Strait stays closed. Around 400 oil tankers holding 200 million barrels sit stranded while Iranian drones keep attacking. The IEA’s emergency reserve release covers four days of global consumption. Experts say even if the war ended tomorrow, Iran only needs to demonstrate it can attack ships to keep insurers away.

5. ⚖️ Trump Asks DOGE to Review Voter Rolls

The Senate votes TODAY on the SAVE America Act — requiring proof of citizenship to register and photo ID to vote, affecting an estimated 21 million Americans. It will fail the 60-vote threshold. DOGE — the same operation whose depositions revealed two 28-year-olds using ChatGPT keyword lists to gut federal agencies on auto-delete Signal, with credible allegations that consolidated government data was siphoned through Starlink to foreign adversaries — has been tasked with reviewing state voter rolls. The same machine, new target.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Trump started an unauthorized war he cannot explain or end, which handed Putin a financial rescue, draining the sanctions regime that funds Russia’s war in Ukraine. Israel is eliminating every Iranian who could negotiate a peace, ensuring the war — and the economic pain — continues. The Hormuz closure has no policy fix. And every week it stays shut, the economic vice tightens on American families. Meanwhile the SAVE Act, the FBI’s seizure of 2020 ballots, and DOGE’s review of voter rolls are not responses to fraud. They are responses to the possibility of a Democratic midterm wave. Eight months to Election Day. The war abroad and the vote suppression at home are the same operation: consolidate power before accountability arrives in November.

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