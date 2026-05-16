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Over two weeks, we’ve played you digitally enhanced recordings from inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse. Valentine’s weekend, February 2013. Three men around the dinner table: Epstein, the outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak, and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. The subject was Vladimir Putin’s recruitment of Barak. Epstein structured the deal. Four months later Barak met Putin in St. Petersburg. Days after that Viktor Vekselberg wired the first million dollars into Barak’s new Israeli company. A million on signature. A million a quarter. Four million a year, every year, until Epstein died.

I didn’t have the dinner recording in 2019, but I saw the story through the company Ehud Barak fronted and built with Putin’s money.

The piece below ran in July 2019, two weeks after Epstein was arrested. Two separate sources had told me he was working for Israeli military intelligence. The trail led to Carbyne — a 911 surveillance platform Ehud Barak fronted as its public face. Vekselberg quietly bought a quarter through his American cousin. Michael Cohen consulted the cousin’s fund the same week the money moved, while still Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. Peter Thiel followed. Michael Chertoff, the man who wrote the Patriot Act, sat on the advisory board. Big Brother, being built in plain sight.

Seven years is a long time for the media to allow a story so significant to go unreported. They did. And they still haven’t reported on the dinner audio and its stark confession. I realized the other day many of you are still relatively new to Narativ and may not know about our earlier reporting. So I’ve re-upped the story and lowered the paywall for a few hours. If you like it, share it!

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