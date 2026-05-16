Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
1hEdited

Zev, you are a wonderful investigative journalist! You are the Man! Thanks for staying on this important story no matter what Trump does, although you cover those things too.

This is scary stuff, and I missed the story when you first revealed it. These are the people that Trump is tied to and supports and he is dragging the US into the underworld of international espionage. The video of China's surveillance in your original piece is scary too.

If you are a US citizen or have US residency, would you please read my piece explaining the campaign to impeach Trump and his cabinet and help us get 2 million signatures by signing the petition in it? https://lindaweide.substack.com/p/indivisible-abroad-supports-the-impeach?r=f0qfn

If you can't find the link to the petition in the above piece, here it is.

https://www.impeachtrumpagain.org/

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Teri Melof's avatar
Teri Melof
1h

Thank you so much for this! Hard to believe there was actually a recording!

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