Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Mare
4h

Interesting stories to start your day.

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Pat B's avatar
Pat B
2h

It is worthwhile to listen to the entire Joe Kent interview with Tucker Carlson. He reveals a lot. The administration will try to shut him up. The FBI investigation is the first sign of this. Malcom Nance gave credibility to Mr. Kent’s background. He is far right in his beliefs but the information he discusses needs to be known. I found it fascinating.

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