1. 💊 TRUMP DROPS DEAD WEIGHT

Kristi Noem is out at the end of March. Now RFK Jr. is on the block. Narativ’s sources confirm the Secretary of Health and Human Services may soon be shown the door. The Wall Street Journal reports Kennedy’s standing with Trump’s inner circle has hit “a new low.” White House aides are trying to muzzle him before the midterms — terrified his anti-vaccine agenda will drag down Republican candidates in November. A federal judge blocked his revised childhood vaccine schedule on March 16, ruling he acted unlawfully when he slashed recommended childhood vaccinations from 17 to 11 without consulting his own advisory committee. The court also halted the appointments of 13 new vaccine committee members Kennedy had hand-picked and voided all votes they had taken. Forty-three percent of Americans back his removal. Dr. Mehmet Oz, already running CMS inside Kennedy’s own department, is waiting in the wings. The White House is doings some spring cleaning ahead of what is expected to be a grueling political Summer for the GOP.

🕵️ FBI TARGETS JOE KENT

The FBI is investigating former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent over alleged classified leaks. The probe predates Kent’s resignation last week, when he quit over the Iran war. In his interview with Tucker Carlson Wednesday night, Kent laid out explosive claims: Israeli officials bypassed U.S. intelligence channels to go directly to policymakers, shifting the red line from “no nuclear weapon” to “no enrichment at all” — killing any possibility of a deal. Kent said there was no U.S. intelligence supporting an imminent threat from Iran. Kent also connected the war to the unresolved murder of Charlie Kirk. His NCTC found leads suggesting a potential foreign nexus to the assassination. The FBI and DOJ shut them down.

3. ⚖️ BONDI’S PERJURY TRAP

Democrats walked out of AG Pam Bondi’s Epstein files briefing Wednesday night. She refused to say whether she’ll comply with a subpoena for a sworn April 14 deposition. Her only answer: “I will follow the law.” Meanwhile, Epstein’s longtime lawyer Darren Indyke testifies behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee today.

4. 💰 $200 BILLION FOR IRAN

Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth is asking Congress for $200 billion in additional war funding — on top of the existing $1 trillion defense budget. “It takes money to kill bad guys,” Hegseth said Thursday.

5. 📉 37 PERCENT

Trump’s Quinnipiac approval: 37 percent. Net: minus 20. Lower than his first term at this point. Lower than Biden. Lower than Obama’s second term. No rally effect from Iran. The slide is accelerating.

THE PATTERN

Trump is shedding people faster than he can replace them. Noem fired. RFK being muzzled. Bondi unable to answer a yes-or-no question. Gabbard lying about Fulton County. Joe Kent — the man who opposed the war from inside — now under FBI investigation. Darren Indyke in the deposition chair today. Three senior officials face perjury allegations in a single week. This what it looks like when a thriving democracy becomes a dictatorship.

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