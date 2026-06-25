Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Kathleen Blum324's avatar
Kathleen Blum324
15m

I think this is wrong on so many levels but typical of the current administration. We in Florida will miss our good friends, neighbors and workers.

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Jamae's avatar
Jamae
15m

I dont know who to attribute this comment to; but someone has stated that Trump will kill more people than Hitler. With the Supreme Court travesty today, this regime creating unimaginable and unnecessary human suffering. Not to mention USAID deaths, ICE deaths,

Americans without access to healthcare deaths, death from preventable disease, military members unnecessary death, etc. It’s as if they are trying to wipe out humanity wherever humanity is found. It is truly diabolical.

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