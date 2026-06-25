⚖️ SCOTUS HANDS TRUMP MAJOR VICTORY

The Supreme Court spent the spring letting lower courts slow Trump down. Wednesday it stopped pretending. In a 6-3 order the Court cleared the administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians, overturning the injunctions that had frozen the move and handing the Department of Homeland Security the power to strip status now. Roughly half a million people who built a decade of American life on that protection wake up deportable. Markwayne Mullin’s DHS can set removal dates in weeks, not years. The dissent warned the Court had handed the executive a deportation switch with no off position. Watch the next filing — the same logic that freed these removals is already drafted into the briefs ending parole for Venezuelans and Cubans. This was the test case, and it passed.

💸 IRAN WAR COST BALLOONS TO $67 BILLION AND CLIMBING

Trump told the country the Iran war was over. Wednesday his budget office sent Congress the invoice: $87.6 billion, $67 billion of it to rebuild a military that Operation Epic Fury hollowed out. The number lies by omission. It leaves out the bases Iran destroyed — nine US sites hit in 48 hours, a repair bill the Pentagon admits it hasn’t totaled and independent estimates run as high as $200 billion. A 50-48 Senate vote told him to end a war he says already ended; the supplemental shows it never stopped costing. Watch the fiscal hawks — they have to vote $87 billion for an unpopular war months before the midterms, and some are already saying no.

TRUMP MAY HAVE RECEIVED A LIFE-SAVING EXPERIMENTAL DRUG NO-ONE ELSE CAN ACCESS Zev Shalev · 5:18 PM Senator Maggie Hassan on Wednesday asked Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to say whether President Donald Trump received an experimental obesity drug through a federal program meant for the seriously ill. Hassan, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Health Care, sent Kennedy a letter with five questions and a request for all related documents. Read full story

💊 THE DRUG FOR THE DYING, RESERVED FOR ONE MAN

A weight-loss drug no American can buy went to a single 79-year-old man in April, through a federal program built for the dying. Senator Maggie Hassan put five questions to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday, the sharpest being the one the White House keeps dodging: was the patient the President, who was 79 that month? Kennedy owns the paper trail now — the FDA approval, the NIH physician’s request, the recipient’s name — all of it in HHS records he controls. He releases it or he runs the clock, and which one he picks is the story.

🕵️ LEON BLACK’S EPSTEIN INTERVIEW IS TOMORROW

Leon Black walks into House Oversight tomorrow to explain the $170 million he paid Jeffrey Epstein for “tax advice.” Senate investigators already traced $8 million from Black to Eastern European women flagged as possible trafficking victims, and a $62 million payment to the US Virgin Islands that made a prosecution disappear. Narativ has been on Black since January’s Black Files, and last month we revealed the art swindle that ran through the same Epstein machinery. He says he knew nothing — the documents are on our beat, and they say otherwise.

🌎 THE REAL COST OF VENEZUELA COMES HOME

Two earthquakes, magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, leveled buildings west of Caracas on Wednesday night, killing at least 180 in a country the United States captured in January and has occupied for $4.7 billion since. Rubio is rushing in rescue teams — because when you seize a nation, you seize its rubble too.

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Read the day as one ledger. Trump ended Temporary Protected Status, ended the Iran war, captured Venezuela — and on Wednesday all three sent their bills at once. Half a million people lose their country. The military hands over a repair tab near $200 billion it won’t fully admit. The nation we occupy collapses into a disaster we now have to fund. Each was sold as strength, and each comes home as a cost — to the deported, to the taxpayer, to the soldier guarding a blockade off Caracas. The question for the back half of this year is plain: who pays, and what cracks first when the money runs out before the wars do.

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📺 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

Fivestack — Thursday, 3 PM ET. Dean Blundell and Zev count down the five stories driving the day

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