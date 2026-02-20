1. 💣 COURT KILLS TARIFF WEAPON

It’s not just that the President of the United States is an accused child rapist and possible murderer, according to Congressman Ted Lieu. Now his signature economic policy has been deemed illegal by the highest court in the land.

Supreme Court just took away Donald Trump’s most powerful economic weapon. In a 6-3 ruling this morning, Chief Justice Roberts — joined by Gorsuch, Barrett, and the three liberals — held that Trump never had the authority to impose tariffs under the emergency powers law he’d been using since day one. Not some of the tariffs. Most of them. Over 60% of all tariff revenue collected last year came through IEEPA — roughly $130 billion through mid-December alone. Economists estimate $175 billion is now at risk of refund.

Trump called it a “disgrace” during a breakfast with governors and claimed he has a “backup plan.” Treasury Secretary Bessent is already scrambling to invoke Section 301 and Section 232 as alternative legal bases, but neither offers the blunt-force flexibility IEEPA gave him. The ruling lands four days before his State of the Union — where he was planning to tout tariffs as his signature achievement. The $2,000 tariff dividend he promised Americans? Dead on arrival.

2. ⚖️ ANDREW ARRESTED, EPSTEIN WIDENS

The first arrest of a senior British royal in nearly 400 years happened yesterday — on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s 66th birthday. Today, the Met Police asked Andrew’s former protection officers to “consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard” is relevant. Virginia Giuffre’s family said their “broken hearts have been lifted.” Trump, asked about it aboard Air Force One, called it “very sad” and “a shame” — referring to the Royal family, not the victims. There are continuing calls to unredact the entire Epstein files including allegations of the president’s involvement in crimes.

3.🎖️ ALLIES CRACK OVER IRAN

Our oldest ally, Britain, says Trump’s plan to preemptively strike Iran is also illegal. Britain just told Trump no. Prime Minister Starmer has blocked American use of RAF Fairford in England and the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean for any preemptive strike on Iran, citing international law that makes no distinction between the country dropping the bombs and the one lending the runway. Trump’s response was immediate and punitive: he torpedoed UK support for the Chagos Islands sovereignty deal, posting “DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!” — one day after his own State Department endorsed the agreement. Meanwhile, Iran is conducting joint military drills with Russia in the Gulf.

4. 📉 HAMAS TAKES GAZA BACK

While Trump told the inaugural Board of Peace meeting Thursday that “the war in Gaza is over,” an IDF assessment presented to Netanyahu in January says otherwise. Hamas has reasserted control over 90% of populated areas, appointed five new district governors — all linked to its armed al-Qassam Brigades — restarted 14 of 17 government ministries, and reimposed tax collection on traders by force. The U.S.-backed technocratic committee meant to replace Hamas governance hasn’t been allowed to enter Gaza. As one Palestinian source told Reuters: “Shaatt may have the key to the car, but it’s a Hamas car.” In the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers shot and killed 19-year-old Palestinian American Nasrallah Abu Siyam on Wednesday — the second American killed by settlers in recent months. The U.N. accused Israel of practices amounting to ethnic cleansing. The State Department offered condolences. Nothing more.

5. 🌍 TUESDAY’S RECKONING

Trump can’t point to single success in his entire presidency when he delivers his first official State of the Union on Tuesday night. Bad Q4 GDP numbers and a higher-than-expected inflation report arrived this week. At least 12 Democratic lawmakers plan to boycott the speech for a counter-rally on the National Mall,Virginia Governor Spanberger will deliver the Democratic response. Four days. Every crisis converging.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The regime’s rap sheet keeps growing. The Supreme Court, the British government, and Hamas all delivered the same message today: Trump’s authority has limits. The tariffs he imposed by fiat were illegal. The bases he needs for Iran require permission he can’t compel. The Gaza “peace” he declared is a fiction that Hamas is exploiting in real time. A congressman is saying the Epstein Files contains accusations that Trump rapes and kills children. Tuesday night, he’ll stand at the podium and tell the country everything is great, but the only thing growing is his presidential rap sheet.

