SENATOR JOHN OSSOFF QUESTIONS SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH ON IRAN WAR

Jon Ossoff asked Pete Hegseth the simplest question a senator can ask: were your own words true? Yes or no.

Hegseth never said yes.

Ossoff read the record back to him at today’s Senate Appropriations hearing. Day fourteen of the war: Iran’s military “destroyed” and “made combat ineffective.” Three weeks later: Operation Epic Fury declared “a historic and overwhelming victory,” Iran “combat ineffective for years to come,” “every single objective achieved.” March 8 on 60 Minutes, day nine of the war: Hegseth assured Americans of Iran’s surrender.

Four times Ossoff asked whether those statements were accurate. Four times Hegseth answered with everything except yes. “A historic military defeat.” “Set back not just years, but likely decades.” “No one ever stated that every single missile was gone.” Asked whether he still predicts surrender, Hegseth swapped the promise: “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Ossoff closed it himself: “You will not answer whether your statement made on the fourteenth day of the war ... was a truthful statement to the American people as you sit here and ask for tens of billions more.”

Hegseth wants the committee to look past the numbers: seventeen American service members dead and more than a hundred wounded since early July, in a war against a military he declared “combat ineffective for years to come.” Trump wants $95 billion from Congress — $70 billion of it for that war.

We flagged this in April. Narativ led on April 15 with Iran threatening to seal US warships inside the Red Sea while Trump insisted the war was “close” to over — three American carriers converging on an enemy the Pentagon called destroyed. The victory was a press release then. It’s a funding request now.

Hegseth’s word is the only collateral behind a $70 billion ask. Four times today, he declined to stand behind it.