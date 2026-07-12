Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J P's avatar
J P
2h

Are all of these disgusting republicans going to die before they face accountability?

Reply
Share
4 replies
Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
2h

Just discussing this death on Malcolm Nance's Podcast about the Iran war. Someone posted Two down, One to go, referring to the possible death of Mitch McConnell.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture