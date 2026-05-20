Tonight at 5 PM ET I’m joined by Eddy Aragon — host of KIVA “The Rock of Talk” in Albuquerque — for a Narativ Live Special Report on what’s beneath Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch. The LIVE broadcast will be available for free. Only paid subscribers will be able to access the recording once it’s made available.

In November 2019, Eddy received an anonymous email from a woman who said she had worked at the ranch. One sentence stood out:

“Somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G.”

He forwarded the tip to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Bureau sat on it for six years.

Tonight Eddy joins me to talk about what he sent, what he heard back, and what we’ve now found about the property between the two American nuclear weapons laboratories — the contractor who built the mansion at the center of it, the wells drilled to lab depth beneath it, and what one Epstein survivor says went on there that she can’t even talk about today.

Live tonight at 5:30 PM ET. Narativ.org.

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