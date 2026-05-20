SPECIAL REPORT: BENEATH ZORRO WITH EDDY ARAGON
Narativ Live | Special Report | 5:30 PM ET
Tonight at 5 PM ET I’m joined by Eddy Aragon — host of KIVA “The Rock of Talk” in Albuquerque — for a Narativ Live Special Report on what’s beneath Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch. The LIVE broadcast will be available for free. Only paid subscribers will be able to access the recording once it’s made available.
In November 2019, Eddy received an anonymous email from a woman who said she had worked at the ranch. One sentence stood out:
“Somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G.”
He forwarded the tip to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The Bureau sat on it for six years.
Tonight Eddy joins me to talk about what he sent, what he heard back, and what we’ve now found about the property between the two American nuclear weapons laboratories — the contractor who built the mansion at the center of it, the wells drilled to lab depth beneath it, and what one Epstein survivor says went on there that she can’t even talk about today.
Live tonight at 5:30 PM ET. Narativ.org.
You know Lev.
Why is he attacking Ms Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez?
https://alisav.substack.com/p/important-update?r=1j82d8&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email
Looking forward to it. I'm wondering why Zev you'e not covering Alisa's new reporting about the military grade microwave towers, on Zorro, the military style prison that the tower sits on, and all the people directly linked to Zorro with Pentagon contracts Epstein set up, and everything that Ghislaine, her sisters, and her father were involved with, all that set up the conclusion that Epstein was both CIA and Mossad agents.
Her last article reminded me of Accosta's response after a reporter asked him why Epstein got an easy sentence, and his response was something like....I was told to lay off as he was with intelligence....
i will post a link to Alisa's groundbreaking very astute analysis.