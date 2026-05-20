Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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BF's avatar
BF
2h

You know Lev.

Why is he attacking Ms Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez?

https://alisav.substack.com/p/important-update?r=1j82d8&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

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Sara2's avatar
Sara2
2h

Looking forward to it. I'm wondering why Zev you'e not covering Alisa's new reporting about the military grade microwave towers, on Zorro, the military style prison that the tower sits on, and all the people directly linked to Zorro with Pentagon contracts Epstein set up, and everything that Ghislaine, her sisters, and her father were involved with, all that set up the conclusion that Epstein was both CIA and Mossad agents.

Her last article reminded me of Accosta's response after a reporter asked him why Epstein got an easy sentence, and his response was something like....I was told to lay off as he was with intelligence....

i will post a link to Alisa's groundbreaking very astute analysis.

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