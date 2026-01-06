🔴 STORIES TO WATCH

1. 🌍 CANADA WARNING

When Trump’s State Department tweets, “this is our hemisphere,” it’s no longer a fever dream of a mad king; it’s the new US foreign policy: a realignment that ends the post-WWII order. Stephen Miller told CNN, “No one is going to fight the US over Greenland.” He’s right, but Canada presents a very different scenario.

Trump has used “51st state” rhetoric for years. Now, Venezuela demonstrates a willingness to collaborate with Russia and China to assert control over the Latin American country. Greenland is next, providing the US with crucial Arctic rights. However, Canada completes the autocracy project, ending human rights, testing NATO’s resolve, and eliminating the obstacle between Trump’s America and its actual allies: Russia and China. This is about resources and borders, but it’s also about democracy’s last stand. Every day, Trump is moving us closer to World War III where America is on the wrong side of history.

2. 💣 ERASING EPSTEIN

Here's what disappeared while America watched the Venezuelan theater: Millions of Epstein documents remain unreleased. The bulk of the crime—the actual criminal network, the clients, the money flows, the intelligence operations—still hidden. MTG was forced out Sunday after threatening to name Epstein clients Trump said would 'hurt my friends.' That wasn't about Venezuela. That was about preventing the next document release."

3. ⚖️ SCRUBBING JAN 6

Five years after the Capitol attack, the official plaque honoring police who defended democracy has vanished—location unknown, removal undocumented. Today, pardoned Proud Boys including former leader Enrique Tarrio march to the Capitol they once attacked, calling it “patriotic and peaceful.” Democrats hold hearings on Trump’s role; Republicans dismiss the violence as exaggerated. The physical memorial disappeared; the prosecutions were pardoned; the DOJ prosecutors who built the cases were fired Friday; the case files were deleted. This is how authoritarians rewrite history—not decades later in textbooks, but immediately, while witnesses still live, while footage still exists, while the injured still recover.

4. 📅 SHUTDOWN IN 24 DAYS

Government funding expires in 24 days; Supreme Court hears Trump’s Federal Reserve firing case January 21.

🎯 THE PATTERN

This isn't distraction from domestic policy—it's coordinated burial of the Epstein investigation while staging global realignment. Millions of Epstein documents remain unreleased. The bulk of the crime—the actual network—still hidden... the pattern isn't domestic chaos—it's methodical preparation for World War III while burying the greatest financial crime and espionage operation in history."