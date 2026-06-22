👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🇬🇧 STARMER FALLS, THE BASE WINS

Keir Starmer quit today, and he didn’t jump — he was pushed. After Labour lost more than a thousand council seats in May, ministers walked, the cabinet turned, and the party that handed him a landslide twenty-three months ago decided his leadership had run out. Andy Burnham, the Manchester mayor who only got back into Parliament last week, is already moving to take it. Read past the man and the story is the movement: Labour’s base — the unions, the rank and file — saying enough, the leadership delivered managed decline instead of the change they were promised. Burnham knows it, which is why he’ll pull left to survive. The question now is what a Burnham Britain does on Ukraine, on Gaza, and on a Trump White House that has no use for him.

🌹 TUESDAY IS THE DSA’S TURN

The same current runs straight under tomorrow’s New York primaries. Zohran Mamdani, now City Hall’s most powerful man, is backing insurgents against sitting House Democrats and telling crowds the 2028 race “starts Tuesday.” The Democratic Socialists already hold the mayoralties in New York, Seattle, and Washington — and the projection is a socialist upswing, the base taking the left out of the party establishment’s hands the way Labour’s just did. That’s a lot of weight behind AOC, behind Mamdani himself, and behind the next generation rising on the Democratic left — names like Texas’s James Talarico — testing how far this energy can travel. The call: if Tuesday breaks the way the energy points, the insurgents stop pressuring the Democratic Party and start running it — straight into the midterms.

☢️ IRAN: TALKING WITH THE SAFETY OFF

Iran and the U.S. ground through another day in Switzerland — Vance calls it “rocky but productive,” an emergency Lebanon session got bolted onto the agenda, and Trump threatened from the cheap seats to “hit Iran very hard again.” A 60-day clock is running on a final deal. The ceasefire is holding, but it’s one Hezbollah strike from gone.

📉 THE AI BID STARTS TO BUCKLE

SpaceX fell a third straight day, down another 10%, while Alphabet booked its worst session in a year and the whole AI trade wobbled. Musk’s trillion is paper, and the average buyer who chased the IPO is nearly underwater. Watch whether the AI bid is the thing that cracks the market.

⚖️ SCOTUS, LAST CALL

Order list this morning, opinions tomorrow. The term’s final election-law rulings land into a map that’s already been redrawn — and lock in the terms of the midterms before a single vote is cast.

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

This is the pendulum. After years of an extreme swing right, the counterforce arrives — and it comes back just as hard the other way. Britain showed it today: the base pulled Labour’s leadership down and the party lurches left to survive. Tomorrow it’s New York’s turn, where the Democratic socialists mean to show the world exactly what they intend to do to the Democratic Party — and what that signals for next year’s elections. The rupture is global, the UK felt it today and the US will tomorrow. The stage is set for a showdown, and the open question is no longer whether the left takes the wheel but who gets thrown under the bus.

📺 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

Fivestack — Mon TBD Dean + Zev on the day’s five.

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