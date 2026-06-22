Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Catherine Beck's avatar
Catherine Beck
8h

"SpaceX fell a third straight day, down another 10%, while Alphabet booked its worst session in a year and the whole AI trade wobbled. Musk’s trillion is paper, and the average buyer who chased the IPO is nearly underwater."

Best news ever.

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Steven M.'s avatar
Steven M.
11hEdited

If I were Chuck Schumer right now, I'd be looking nervously over my shoulder. But, what do the 'democratic socialists' do for the chances of the Democratic Party in this November's midterm elections?

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