👀 STORIES TO WATCH

📺 CNN’S FOUNDER LEAVES TROUBLED LEGACY

Ted Turner died Wednesday at 87. He founded CNN in 1980, ushering in a 24-hour news clock and forever changing how the world worked. In the years that followed, cable news became an analogue for partisan politics, spawning cable-friendly politicians who were better at hot takes than hot policies. If you played the cable news clock just right, there was no limit to your power. Donald Trump is the master of that clock — he read cable better than anyone, fed the hungry monster what it craves, and rode it to the Oval Office. What Trump did not count on was a news operation like Narativ — deconstructing the news just as quickly as cable is making it up.

⏱️ IRAN AROUND THE CLOCK

Trump began another on-off countdown to peace in Iran when he exchanged a 14-point memo with Tehran and asked Iran to accept a 30-day negotiation window. He’s likely to do this until November. The clock is whatever Trump wants it to be. Iran already shaped one American election the year CNN was born. Carter lost in 1980 when a Republican candidate manipulated the hostage release to win the White House. His name was Ronald Reagan.

🗂️ NEW YORK STATE SHOULD PROBE EPSTEIN’S NOTE

A judge unsealed a previously undisclosed note from Jeffrey Epstein found by Epstein’s former cellmate. The new evidence was never in the DOJ’s hands, and it could reopen an investigation into how he died—perhaps by state attorney general. Meanwhile, Howard Lutnick became the first Trump cabinet secretary to face House Oversight on Epstein on Wednesday — and could not remember why he went to the island in 2012. It’s unclear if committee members engaged in Lutnick’s role in the 2008 crash, as I’ve detailed in The Greatest Heist Book 2.

I’ll be on with Ellie Leonard at 1 p.m. to analyze the new discovery.

🗳️ THE FBI IS A POLITICAL TOOL NOW

The FBI raided 82-year-old Senator Louise Lucas’s Portsmouth office Wednesday — two weeks after the Democrat helped beat Trump’s redistricting referendum in Virginia. Tennessee carved out the state’s lone Dem seat the same week; Indiana voters purged five GOP holdouts who defied Trump.

🛡️ TRUMP TEES UP IMMUNITY GAMBIT

Trump asked the Second Circuit on Wednesday to pause E. Jean Carroll’s $83 million judgment so he can test presidential immunity all the way up to SCOTUS. He wants immunity extended to his personal past, not just his time as president.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Marshall McLuhan warned that the medium becomes the message. Ted Turner built the medium. Donald Trump perfected its manipulation. The result is Iran around the clock, FOX News live at the raid on a Virginia senator’s office, and an adjudicated rapist getting a SCOTUS hearing just because he’s president. The day Ted Turner died, the world is as complex as ever. 24-hour cable news didn't give us clarity or transparency; it gave us Donald Trump and the decay of the democracy it was born to protect.

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📖 READ THIS ON NARATIV

📺 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

1 PM LIVE WITH ELLIE LEONARD ON EPSTEIN’S NOTE

3 PM ET FIVESTACK WITH DEAN BLUNDELL AND ZEV SHALEV