Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
3h

While I do not watch CNN, because frankly, I am not impressed with its journalism, and don't view it as liberal, just more liberal than say FOX Fake News, I guess Ted leaves a legacy behind. Wonder if Jane Fonda will be at the funeral.

I prefer news from Substack, and I control when I access it. Here Heather Cox Richardson is giving some background to the war and how the journalists are having a hard time sending war news because of the Trump administration's blocking the satellites, as well as Saudi Arabia telling Trump not to use their airspace. It is implied that led to the pause.

https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/p/may-6-2026?r=f0qfn&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Then, we have fascism expert Ruth Ben Ghiat talking about Donald Trump's Secession, but she also has a short piece on Autocrats and their Bunkers embedded in. Here is the video short on Autocrats and their Bunkers. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Pkh5sqKIePM

Here is her story where she is talking about both Trump and Putin being vulnerable and what the probably Trump line of succession is from an autocratic perspective. https://lucid.substack.com/p/succession-the-trump-drama?r=f0qfn&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

Perhaps succession is closer than we think. We see in Turner human mortality despite being super rich. This clip is from Meidas News this week. He says,

" I posted a video today of Trump this weekend walking on the tarmac towards Air Force One where he wasn’t able to walk in a straight line and was pretty wobbly on his feet. You can watch it on Twitter, Bluesky, or Threads.

… An anonymous doctor on Twitter reposted the clip with this caption: 'Ataxia. Issue with the cerebellum. Differential: stroke, degenerative, tumor, or drug adverse effects. We have physiological, behavioral, and observational evidence of chronic stimulant dependence. How this guy has not dropped dead of a cardiovascular or cerebrovascular event, given his poor lifestyle choices and risk factors, defies the odds. It’s coming.' "

It helps to have doctors assess Trump's well being. Clearly he is up and walking about, so he is not a goner yet, but I listened to a discussion by the "Free Speech for the People" group who has been working on a campaign to Impeach Trump since January 20, 2025, yesterday in an Indivisible Abroad meeting. We are going to help them work on this campaign. It starts with signing a petition. Here is a link. Please consider signing just because we cannot wait for nature to take its course. Trump is a danger now.

https://www.impeachtrumpagain.org/

They tell us that they would like to reach 2 million signatures before sharing it with Congress again. Here are some pints from them.

PROBLEM

In the time since his second inauguration, Trump has carried out an assault on the rule of law, on the checks and balances of power between our co-equal branches of government, and on the United States Constitution with over 27 impeachable offenses to date. These multiple abuses of power are in clear violation of constitutional commands and at the expense of our democratic institutions, constitutional precedent, and the health and safety of all of our people, especially our most marginalized communities.

Congress should have opened an impeachment investigation on Day 1 of Trump’s second administration into Trump’s violations of the Emoluments Clauses and into his unlawful, corrupt campaign practices. Since taking office, Trump has committed a growing list of impeachable offenses. Unless and until Congress takes its constitutional impeachment obligations seriously, Trump will continue to entrench his corrupt interests, usurp authority committed by the Constitution to other government branches, and abuse his power to the detriment of our democracy and the people of our country.

SOLUTION / DEMAND:

Congress must take action and impeach and remove him immediately from public office.

In our Constitution, there is one remedy for high crimes committed by a US President, and that is impeachment. Congress must impeach and remove a president who tramples on the rule of law and the Constitution.

We are calling on Congress to immediately impeach and remove Donald Trump for offenses that he has committed against the people, institutions, and branches of our government.

Trump is not a monarch. He is beholden to the Constitution, as is Congress. And as the Founders understood, if we are to preserve our democracy for the people, then Congress has a duty to investigate, impeach and remove a corrupt executive. Congress must fulfill its duty now!

CALL TO ACTION

This movement for impeachment has been building and growing. A majority of Americans support impeaching Trump, including a plurality of swing-district voters.

Congress will only take action if there is a mandate from the American people. It is up to all of us to ensure that every single one of our representatives does their job.

We can take action by mobilizing out in public and making the demand for impeachment and removal loud and clear.

We can take action by signing the petition at ImpeachTrumpAgain.org. Over a million have already signed.

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Angie's avatar
Angie
8m

A new report from Reporters Sans Frontieres shows the U.S. is now ranked 64th in press freedom.

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