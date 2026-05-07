🚨 TED TURNER IS DEAD AT 87
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👀 STORIES TO WATCH
📺 CNN’S FOUNDER LEAVES TROUBLED LEGACY
Ted Turner died Wednesday at 87. He founded CNN in 1980, ushering in a 24-hour news clock and forever changing how the world worked. In the years that followed, cable news became an analogue for partisan politics, spawning cable-friendly politicians who were better at hot takes than hot policies. If you played the cable news clock just right, there was no limit to your power. Donald Trump is the master of that clock — he read cable better than anyone, fed the hungry monster what it craves, and rode it to the Oval Office. What Trump did not count on was a news operation like Narativ — deconstructing the news just as quickly as cable is making it up.
⏱️ IRAN AROUND THE CLOCK
Trump began another on-off countdown to peace in Iran when he exchanged a 14-point memo with Tehran and asked Iran to accept a 30-day negotiation window. He’s likely to do this until November. The clock is whatever Trump wants it to be. Iran already shaped one American election the year CNN was born. Carter lost in 1980 when a Republican candidate manipulated the hostage release to win the White House. His name was Ronald Reagan.
🗂️ NEW YORK STATE SHOULD PROBE EPSTEIN’S NOTE
A judge unsealed a previously undisclosed note from Jeffrey Epstein found by Epstein’s former cellmate. The new evidence was never in the DOJ’s hands, and it could reopen an investigation into how he died—perhaps by state attorney general. Meanwhile, Howard Lutnick became the first Trump cabinet secretary to face House Oversight on Epstein on Wednesday — and could not remember why he went to the island in 2012. It’s unclear if committee members engaged in Lutnick’s role in the 2008 crash, as I’ve detailed in The Greatest Heist Book 2.
I’ll be on with Ellie Leonard at 1 p.m. to analyze the new discovery.
🗳️ THE FBI IS A POLITICAL TOOL NOW
The FBI raided 82-year-old Senator Louise Lucas’s Portsmouth office Wednesday — two weeks after the Democrat helped beat Trump’s redistricting referendum in Virginia. Tennessee carved out the state’s lone Dem seat the same week; Indiana voters purged five GOP holdouts who defied Trump.
🛡️ TRUMP TEES UP IMMUNITY GAMBIT
Trump asked the Second Circuit on Wednesday to pause E. Jean Carroll’s $83 million judgment so he can test presidential immunity all the way up to SCOTUS. He wants immunity extended to his personal past, not just his time as president.
🎯 THE PATTERN
Marshall McLuhan warned that the medium becomes the message. Ted Turner built the medium. Donald Trump perfected its manipulation. The result is Iran around the clock, FOX News live at the raid on a Virginia senator’s office, and an adjudicated rapist getting a SCOTUS hearing just because he’s president. The day Ted Turner died, the world is as complex as ever. 24-hour cable news didn't give us clarity or transparency; it gave us Donald Trump and the decay of the democracy it was born to protect.
📖 READ THIS ON NARATIV
📺 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV
1 PM LIVE WITH ELLIE LEONARD ON EPSTEIN’S NOTE
3 PM ET FIVESTACK WITH DEAN BLUNDELL AND ZEV SHALEV
While I do not watch CNN, because frankly, I am not impressed with its journalism, and don't view it as liberal, just more liberal than say FOX Fake News, I guess Ted leaves a legacy behind. Wonder if Jane Fonda will be at the funeral.
I prefer news from Substack, and I control when I access it. Here Heather Cox Richardson is giving some background to the war and how the journalists are having a hard time sending war news because of the Trump administration's blocking the satellites, as well as Saudi Arabia telling Trump not to use their airspace. It is implied that led to the pause.
https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/p/may-6-2026?r=f0qfn&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web
Then, we have fascism expert Ruth Ben Ghiat talking about Donald Trump's Secession, but she also has a short piece on Autocrats and their Bunkers embedded in. Here is the video short on Autocrats and their Bunkers. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Pkh5sqKIePM
Here is her story where she is talking about both Trump and Putin being vulnerable and what the probably Trump line of succession is from an autocratic perspective. https://lucid.substack.com/p/succession-the-trump-drama?r=f0qfn&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email
Perhaps succession is closer than we think. We see in Turner human mortality despite being super rich. This clip is from Meidas News this week. He says,
" I posted a video today of Trump this weekend walking on the tarmac towards Air Force One where he wasn’t able to walk in a straight line and was pretty wobbly on his feet. You can watch it on Twitter, Bluesky, or Threads.
… An anonymous doctor on Twitter reposted the clip with this caption: 'Ataxia. Issue with the cerebellum. Differential: stroke, degenerative, tumor, or drug adverse effects. We have physiological, behavioral, and observational evidence of chronic stimulant dependence. How this guy has not dropped dead of a cardiovascular or cerebrovascular event, given his poor lifestyle choices and risk factors, defies the odds. It’s coming.' "
It helps to have doctors assess Trump's well being. Clearly he is up and walking about, so he is not a goner yet, but I listened to a discussion by the "Free Speech for the People" group who has been working on a campaign to Impeach Trump since January 20, 2025, yesterday in an Indivisible Abroad meeting. We are going to help them work on this campaign. It starts with signing a petition. Here is a link. Please consider signing just because we cannot wait for nature to take its course. Trump is a danger now.
https://www.impeachtrumpagain.org/
They tell us that they would like to reach 2 million signatures before sharing it with Congress again. Here are some pints from them.
PROBLEM
In the time since his second inauguration, Trump has carried out an assault on the rule of law, on the checks and balances of power between our co-equal branches of government, and on the United States Constitution with over 27 impeachable offenses to date. These multiple abuses of power are in clear violation of constitutional commands and at the expense of our democratic institutions, constitutional precedent, and the health and safety of all of our people, especially our most marginalized communities.
Congress should have opened an impeachment investigation on Day 1 of Trump’s second administration into Trump’s violations of the Emoluments Clauses and into his unlawful, corrupt campaign practices. Since taking office, Trump has committed a growing list of impeachable offenses. Unless and until Congress takes its constitutional impeachment obligations seriously, Trump will continue to entrench his corrupt interests, usurp authority committed by the Constitution to other government branches, and abuse his power to the detriment of our democracy and the people of our country.
SOLUTION / DEMAND:
Congress must take action and impeach and remove him immediately from public office.
In our Constitution, there is one remedy for high crimes committed by a US President, and that is impeachment. Congress must impeach and remove a president who tramples on the rule of law and the Constitution.
We are calling on Congress to immediately impeach and remove Donald Trump for offenses that he has committed against the people, institutions, and branches of our government.
Trump is not a monarch. He is beholden to the Constitution, as is Congress. And as the Founders understood, if we are to preserve our democracy for the people, then Congress has a duty to investigate, impeach and remove a corrupt executive. Congress must fulfill its duty now!
CALL TO ACTION
This movement for impeachment has been building and growing. A majority of Americans support impeaching Trump, including a plurality of swing-district voters.
Congress will only take action if there is a mandate from the American people. It is up to all of us to ensure that every single one of our representatives does their job.
We can take action by mobilizing out in public and making the demand for impeachment and removal loud and clear.
We can take action by signing the petition at ImpeachTrumpAgain.org. Over a million have already signed.
A new report from Reporters Sans Frontieres shows the U.S. is now ranked 64th in press freedom.