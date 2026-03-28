There is an America worth fighting for.

Not the one in the headlines today. Not the one running weapons to one war while negotiating with the enemies of another. Not the one that bombed a country for 27 days without allies, without authorization, without an exit. Not the one that looks away while white phosphorus burns over homes in Lebanon and calls it strategy.

That America — the one we’ve become — is not who we said we were.

We said we don’t negotiate with terrorists. We do now. We said we uphold international law. We don’t. We said we stand with our allies. We abandoned them. We said we defend the free press. We jail journalists. We said we protect the peacemakers. We criminalize them. We built institutions — painstakingly, over generations — to hold power accountable. Those institutions are now captured. Not by the American people. By foreign powers masquerading as American billionaires. By mafia dons rebranded as oligarchs that wage decades-long economic warfare against ordinary Americans and then tell them the enemy is somewhere else.

We became mercenaries. We became weapons for hire. And now, as ground troops prepare to enter Iran, we are at the mercy of the exact forces the old America was built to resist — the forces that manufacture war for oil prices, that trap great nations in unwinnable conflicts, that hollow out democracies from the inside until the shell is still standing but nothing remains.

That is what has happened to America.

And yet.

There is a light. It is the light that burns inside Liberty’s torch, the light that lived in the hearts of Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti — who were killed defending their neighborhood not with guns, but with phones. That light cannot be extinguished. It marches today, down every street in every city where someone got up this morning and decided that showing up mattered. It lives in 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos — the kid with the blue bunny hat and Spider-Man backpack — who was taken 1,300 miles from his home, his school, his friends, and who this week was ordered deported to Ecuador. And it lives with the thousands of American men and women who are serving today who are asking themselves, is this what I signed up for? It is in every federal worker who showed up for work to keep planes flying who still believes the institutions they work for serve the people and not the men who captured them. That is the light they covet — the light that cannot be bought by billionaires or trapped by tyrants. And no one — no king, no billionaire, no captured government — has ever found a way to put it out.

And yet there is something else that light does. When turned inward, it is the most honest mirror we have. It forces us to reckon with our darkest selves — as a nation, as a people — to look clearly at what we have permitted, what we have ignored, what we told ourselves wasn’t our problem until it was. The light that unites us today is the same light that exposes us. That is not a contradiction. That is how change actually happens. You have to be able to see yourself before you can transform yourself.

The presidency is occupied. The House and Senate are captured. The courts are cornered. But the people — the people are free.

The spirit of America is not a building in Washington. It is not a flag on a government lawn. It is not the man in the White House or the billionaires in his cabinet. The spirit of America is the sum of its people. Their will. Their dreams. The thing that made this country — at its best — the most exceptional idea in human history: that ordinary people could build extraordinary lives, that power flows upward from citizens and not downward from kings, that no one — no one — stands above the law.

Those values did not die. They are being tested.

And today’s march is not a Democratic event. It is not even just an American one. The people in those streets carry something that has no party and no passport — love, generosity, compassion, a commitment to equality, the rare ability to actually listen, and the courage to show up anyway when everything feels stacked against them. Those are human qualities. And they are, right now, the most politically radical things on earth.

What’s happening today — in cities across this country, in the streets, in the squares — is Americans exercising the oldest and most fundamental right they have: to say out loud who they are and who they refuse to become. To say: we are the king here. Not you.

Because that is the stakes of this moment. The end goal of what is being built in Washington is not a government of the people. It is a government of data, of compliance, of subjects who have no say in the laws that govern them, the wars fought in their name, or the economy that was supposed to serve their dreams.

That cannot stand.

This November is not just an election. It is the answer to the question being asked right now, in real time — whether the people of America are willing to fight for what they say they believe, or whether they will hand it over quietly.

The spirit of America — the actual spirit, written not in the speeches of politicians but in the lives and deaths of every generation that carried the flame before us — has defeated darkness before, and can do it again.

We are the people. We are the light.

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Zev Shalev is the founder of Narativ. Subscribe at narativ.org