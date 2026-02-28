The Ayatollah Must Die
The United States and Israel mean business in their latest coordinated assault on Iran. They intend to topple the regime.
The United States and Israel attack on Iran today bore no resemblance to previous strikes on the regime. Operation Epic Fury has very little to do with nuclear disarmament. The target is to topple the Ayatollah and his regime.
On Saturday morning, U.S. and Israeli forces launched a massive, coordinated military assault across Iran that targeted not centr…