I’ve spent the last couple of days reading 377 pages of FBI evidence that should have resulted in criminal charges three years ago. They didn’t. Instead, Leon Black—billionaire founder of Apollo Global Management—continued running a $500 billion private equity empire while the documents sat in filing cabinets at the Southern District of New York.

These files exist because of the Epstein Transparency Act. What they reveal goes beyond individual crimes. They show how sexual abuse created leverage, leverage enabled financial operations, and systematic documentation ensured everyone stayed quiet about money flows reaching from Moscow to Manhattan.

The Victims

In August 2021, attorney Jeanne Christensen contacted the FBI about a client sexually assaulted by Leon Black at Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse. The FBI created a memo. Filed it. Did nothing.

By 2024, multiple women had come forward. The FBI documented everything. Still no charges.

Victim One, 2001: A single mother working at Epstein’s townhouse giving massages. Epstein introduced her to “Leon” who could “help her get a job.”

FBI document EFTA02731488: “Black was extremely violent. Tore her clothes off. Bit her vagina. Forced sex toys into her rectum and vagina. Victim felt severe pinching in vagina and began bleeding from rectum.”

The assault was so violent she needed medical attention. Black and others at Epstein’s house refused to take her to a doctor. Instead, they flew her out of New York the next day. She was sixteen years old.

Black left money on the table. Epstein took it. She didn’t want anything to do with it.

Victim Two, 2011-2012: Epstein instructed her to massage Black at his New York residence. She attempted an ordinary massage. Black initiated sexual contact. She ran from the room.

When she complained to Epstein, he laughed. Called it a “funny incident.” FBI document EFTA02731082 notes a second woman was also directed to massage Black and “provided Black with oral sex during the massage.”

This same victim was directed to massage Jes Staley—the JPMorgan executive managing Epstein’s relationship with the bank. Staley raped her. Epstein’s response: He “left it up to” them whether to have sex.

The pattern was systematic. Epstein recruited vulnerable women. Presented massage work as legitimate. Then directed them to men by name. The men assaulted them. The women complained. Epstein dismissed it. The men never paid the women directly—Epstein controlled all compensation.

And Epstein kept records. Photographs documenting who was where, when, with whom.

The Photos