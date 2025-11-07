Tonight’s conversation with writer Ellie Leonard opened a window into something that’s been hidden for seventeen years: the systematic architecture behind the 2008 financial crisis. With newly unsealed court documents finally available, we can now trace a pattern that connects Towers Financial in the 1980s to Bear Stearns in 2008—with Jeffrey Epstein at…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narativ with Zev Shalev to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.