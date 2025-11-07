Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Narativ with Zev Shalev

The Collapse Specialist: What We Learned From Tonight’s Greatest Heist Discussion

The Greatest Heist Book Club | Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s role in the 2008 crash—and a pattern going back decades
Zev Shalev's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Zev Shalev
and
Ellie Leonard
Nov 07, 2025
∙ Paid

Tonight’s conversation with writer Ellie Leonard opened a window into something that’s been hidden for seventeen years: the systematic architecture behind the 2008 financial crisis. With newly unsealed court documents finally available, we can now trace a pattern that connects Towers Financial in the 1980s to Bear Stearns in 2008—with Jeffrey Epstein at…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Narativ with Zev Shalev to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Zev Shalev
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture