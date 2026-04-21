Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Angie's avatar
Angie
6h

Invasion is imminent. Strikes will likely begin at 6:30pm ET tonight. He is going to attempt to seize Kharg Island, a plan he first outlined 39 years ago, in an interview with The Guardian in 1988. He named Kharg Island specifically, saying he would "do a number" on it. Read thorough analysis here.

https://charliepgarcia.substack.com/p/kharg-island-assault-iran-war?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1r9beh

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