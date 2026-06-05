Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Steven M.'s avatar
Steven M.
4h

The fact that at least 97 of the approximately 1500 January 6 people who stormed Capitol Hill at the behest of Donald Trump have been, since that day in 2021, arrested, charged, or convicted of unrelated crimes — child molestation, reckless homicide, grand larceny, sex offenses against minors, tells us more about the kind of people whom Trump likes than it says about the US president himself. Trump is, after all, the king of white t***h. It does say a lot, also, about the garbage who support him, even to this day.

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Walter Bruno's avatar
Walter Bruno
4h

I'm glad you referenced the _ Platner crime of sexting while married_ and you can add _the crime of acquiring a bad tatoo while serving as a young Marine_.

Did you see the 'interview' that MS Now ran, hosted by Chris Hays (more like a congressional hearing)? As usual (but it's bad journalism) Hays scowled, pouted, looked down, asked 'what happens if you're the candidate and someone puts out a compromising picture of you?' He then ran a clip of Elissa Slotkin, MI, who says 'I've heard about this scandal, but I haven't read the accusations. Basically, I'm tired of hearing [about these men in the Party].' Which is certainly proof positive.

Hays did not inform his viewers of what Wiki offers on Slotkin:

"Slotkin was recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency _after graduate school_ [my emphasis]. Fluent in Arabic and Swahili, she served three tours in Iraq alongside the military as a CIA analyst. During the George W. Bush administration, she worked on the Iraq portfolio for the National Security Council."

She did switch parties to be a Democrat, and supported an Israeli feminist movement.

The Hays grilling went on, over a remarkable 30 min. of prime-time; Platner just said he was running in Maine for governor and for real change. What he also did was dismantle his interviewer, from beginning to end.

Mandami with no ethnic baggage! He's already been attacked by Cory Booker!

In my view Platner is 5 times Bernie Sanders: poise, language skills, information skills, no canned political buzzwords, and class credentials.

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