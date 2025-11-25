The 2026 midterm elections are a presidential election.

This presidency is floundering, drowning beneath the weight of its own corruption and illegitimacy. Trump has squandered all his political capital. He is politically, personally, and spiritually bankrupt, and criminally liable for rape, fraud, and theft. His regime is full of crooks and extremists.

The next available constitutional mechanism for electing a new leader is less than a year away. We cannot allow succession through the inept and criminally compromised.

Next November, America will elect a Congress imbued with the responsibility to lead us out of this long national nightmare and into a future our Constitution demands. A nation that leads by example. That lives the values of its founding. That upholds the rule of law not just because it is the law, but because the law is just and good—optimized for the success of everybody, not just a few. A country that rejects corruption, does not hold corporations above people, does not idolize money more than freedom. A government born out of consensus—not the extremes of the margins.

This Congress will face a singular question: impeach this president and his regime, or continue to allow him to plunder 250 years of earned stature and national wealth.

This is not a political possibility. It’s a constitutional imperative.

The founders gave us midterms as the ultimate check on despots and tyrants. They imbued Congress with the authority to impeach and convict the corrupt and criminal. It’s their solemn duty and ours to ensure we elect representatives who understand this moral imperative.

Yet we face the most imminent existential threat: a leadership void at a time of crisis. Now is the time for leaders of the highest quality, imbued with moral clarity and extraordinary character, to seize the moment history demands.

Here’s why.

If Democrats win the House—as the political climate suggests—they will elect a Speaker in January 2027. That Speaker’s first call to order will be to impeach Trump, Vance, and the regime. If the Senate convicts, the Speaker becomes President of the United States. Not in 2029. In 2027.

The Speaker does not have to be a member of the House. He or she can be anyone the majority wishes.

But Democrats are focused on 2028 when they should be focused on the election in eleven months. Whoever intends to seize this mantle needs to do so now. Newsom. Buttigieg. Ocasio-Cortez. Talarico. Kelly. Gallego. Spanberger. Moore. Obama—yes, he can. Or Obama—yes, she can. There is no dearth of leadership. What’s missing is what a former president called the urgency of now.

We cannot wait until 2028. What country will we have left?

The person is likely a Democrat, but doesn’t have to be. Marjorie Taylor Greene has begun her march to the center. She’s understood the political crosswinds facing this immoral president.

Whoever leads America out of this quagmire will need to lead from the center. It takes a majority to impeach but 67 Senate votes to convict. Even in a strong election cycle, Democrats might reach 54 to 56 senators. That means 11 to 13 Republicans must vote for conviction.

Impeachment could come sooner. This Congress could impeach before 2026. But conviction in the current Senate is nearly impossible. The 2026 election changes the math. When Democrats potentially reach 54 to 56 senators and moderate Republicans face 2028 reelection pressures, the 67 votes become achievable. That’s why the leadership announcement needs to happen now—to build the coalition that delivers both the House majority and the Senate seats that make conviction possible in 2027.

We are well aware that this is an extremely high hill to climb. It’s a path built on the most extreme of conditions—that’s why the founders made these hurdles so difficult to reach. This may not succeed. But not trying is guaranteed to fail.

That is why we need leadership now that can bring people together. Leadership willing to build coalitions today to deliver results in November. The center is more open than it has been in a generation. Are we going to wait three years for a battle we can win in eleven months?

We do not have the luxury of time. The people of America demand it. History commands it. We must unite a coalition to restore our democratic values and our Constitution—not through division but through compromise and consensus. Unify the nation behind our founders’ vision through transparent and accountable governance.

The candidate leading this movement should be centrist, capable of winning suburban districts and building relationships with moderate Republicans while energizing Democrats. Clean—with no liabilities. Credible enough to negotiate a bipartisan coalition that prioritizes country over party.

This is not a political trick. This is not a coup. This is exactly the emergency hatch our founders invented for a moment like this.

Alexander Hamilton articulated in Federalist 65 that impeachment addresses “those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust.” They designed two-year House terms to ensure the nation could respond when presidents go catastrophically wrong. They created constitutional succession through the Speakership. These mechanisms are intended to work together.

America looks to its boldest leaders and asks them to dig deep—and to answer the call burning in us all. Are you the one? Can you rise to this moment, help correct America’s course, restore democracy, and return the Constitution to its rightful place?

