Maria Farmer’s message, shared with Narativ as Congress prepared to vote on releasing the Epstein files

“Thirty years ago I discovered my little sister had been lured to Zorro Ranch without my knowledge. The fear this instilled in me after having been personally sexually assaulted by Epstein and Maxwell sent me reeling. I was blinded by rage and horror that my employer had the audacity and the desire to harm my baby sister. The government knew everything, because I alerted them in real time! When they returned to me ten years later, in 1996, agent Nesbit Kirkendaul promised JUSTICE! Justice was not provided in 1996 nor in 2006.”

Maria Farmer didn’t report Jeffrey Epstein years after the abuse. She didn’t come forward after an investigation began. She reported the abuse of herself and her sister to federal authorities in real time—as it was happening.

And they did nothing.

For thirty years.

Five Administrations of Silence

“I have sustained 5 administrations, against all odds,” Farmer wrote. “To watch my little sister stand in front of Congress today and speak the truth was the best 56th birthday present I could ever imagine.”

Maria couldn’t be there herself. But her sister Annie Farmer testified on the Capitol steps as the House prepared to vote 427-1 to force the release of the Epstein files.

Five administrations. Reagan knew. Bush knew. Clinton knew. Bush knew. Obama knew. Trump knew.

The government knew everything because Maria told them everything.

And they did nothing.

Why Whistleblowers Get No Protection

“Whistleblowers like me are not provided protection nor support,“ Maria wrote. “I acted alone in 1996 because my sister’s safety was jeopardized. She was only 16.”

This is the part that matters. This is what everyone needs to understand about why Epstein’s operation succeeded for so long.

“I focus entirely on teens because she didn’t know how to tell me they had harmed her. She feared I would lose my employment! The fact this brilliant young girl didn’t know how to articulate the abuse made me recognize there is a huge distinction between being a teen and being an adult woman! I knew to fight them and I did. Teens do not have the capacity.“

Read that again.

Maria’s sister was 16 years old. She had been abused by Epstein and Maxwell. And she couldn’t tell her own sister what happened because she feared Maria would lose her job.

A brilliant young girl couldn’t articulate what had been done to her. Not because she was stupid. Not because she didn’t understand. But because teenagers do not have the cognitive and social framework to recognize, name, and report sophisticated grooming and abuse—especially when power, employment, and family security are weaponized against them.

That’s why predators target teenagers. Not just vulnerability. But the literal developmental incapacity to fight back effectively.

Maria knew to fight. She did fight. She reported to the FBI in real time.

And they did nothing for thirty years.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre: The Hero

Maria opens her statement with what matters most:

“I would first like to acknowledge none of this would be happening without Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She’s the hero for all teens. She’s the rock upon which this case was built. Her suffering was horrific, yet she met her struggles with strength, courage and heroism. Her family is valiantly continuing her legacy. We are all so proud of them!”

Virginia Roberts Giuffre died before seeing the 427-1 vote. But her family was there. Annie was there. And Maria’s words honored the woman who made it possible.

The Vote That Maria Waited 30 Years to See

Today, the House of Representatives voted 427-1 to force the release of the Epstein files.

Only one member—Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana—voted against transparency.

The bill now goes to the Senate, then to Trump’s desk. Trump has said he’ll sign it. We’ll see if that promise holds when the pressure is actually on.

But Maria waited thirty years for this vote.

She reported Epstein in real time. The government knew. Agent Nesbit Kirkendaul promised justice in 1996. Justice was not provided in 1996 or 2006.

By 2019, Maria had been “hiding and moving so long to avoid Maxwell’s death threats, I had lost hope. I found myself diagnosed with multiple cancers & didn’t think I would survive to see this day.”

Then two women saved her life. Virginia Roberts Giuffre and someone named Maryike. GoFundMe supporters gave her hope and support.

And today, on her 56th birthday, her sister Annie testified before Congress as 427 members voted to release the files.

“Humanity Owes Teens Protection”

Maria closes her statement:

“The most devastating part of this case is the fact that we lost the case hero Virginia. Humanity owes teens protection.“

She’s right.

Virginia fought for years to expose Epstein’s operation. She named names. She described the abuse. She refused to be silent. And she died before seeing justice.

Maria reported the abuse in real time. The government knew. Five administrations did nothing.

Her 16-year-old sister couldn’t articulate what had been done to her. Teens don’t have the capacity.

And now, finally, Congress has voted 427-1 to release the files.

The government knew everything thirty years ago. Now we’re about to find out what they did with that knowledge—and who they protected instead of the children.

Maria Farmer’s full statement deserves to be read in its entirety. She acknowledges Virginia’s family, thanks GoFundMe supporters, and explains how she survived long enough to see this day. Her sister Annie testified on the Capitol steps. 427 members of Congress voted yes. One voted no.

After five administrations of silence, after thirty years of being ignored, after reporting the abuse in real time to federal authorities who did nothing—Maria Farmer finally saw democracy move.

The fight now is to make sure it means something.