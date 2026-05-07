Right-wing influencer and Elon Musk’s former partner, Ashley St Clair, told the Washington Post she’s done with MAGA, claiming the entire right-wing influencer ecosystem is paid, scripted, and coordinated. The Post treated it as a Cold War-style defection, but in reality, it was nothing of the sort—it barely even qualified as a confession. Narativ has been reporting on a foreign-paid influencer network since 2020.

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St Clair claims: “All of MAGA is paid, and they coordinate their messaging in lockstep.” She described the orchestrated push after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting as scripted, not organic. She named a group chat—“Fight Fight Fight”—supposedly including Trump War Room staff, MAGA influencers, and James Blair.

That’s some detail, but if she were truly exposing the right-wing echo chamber, St Clair would have all the receipts that could crush the network—but she won’t share them.

What makes this evolution even more suspect is she’s not alone. Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens have also had public conversions of one sort or another—but they’re not real. You don’t see them presenting evidence or appearing with more progressive influence groups.

If St Clair was receiving money, where is the contract? She claims the messaging is paid—paid by whom, from which office, on what terms? Where are the literal receipts?

Who else? She named James Blair. The other influencers—her longtime colleagues—are missing from the story.

The custody battle with Elon Musk aside, her association with X billionaire is suspicious to say the least. He’s been directly tied to a Kremlin meme propaganda effort.

Where is the money coming from? Influence ops have funders, checks, wire transfers, LLCs, and bookkeepers. None of it appears in the Post piece.

How long has it run? She’s been in the right-wing influencer economy since at least 2020. Six years of cash flow is a career, not an awakening. Is it over?

Did she tell Elon? She has a child by him and lives inside his operation. Did she warn him before the Post call? Has Musk responded?

Did she go to the authorities? Why not?