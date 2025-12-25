Merry Christmas! Here’s the latest from us on a busy Christmas Day.

FIVE STORIES TO WATCH

1. 🏦 WEXNER, CAYNE, STALEY IN FBI FILES

The network we’ve been documenting in The Greatest Heist appears in the FBI’s Epstein files.

Named as executors in earlier versions of Epstein’s will: Jimmy Cayne (Bear Stearns CEO), Jes Staley (JP Morgan Chase executive), and Leslie Wexner (The Limited, Victoria’s Secret), Jean-Luc Brunel, and of course Ghislaine Maxwell highlighted as co-conspirators.

Wexner is the “wealthy businessman in Ohio” from 2019 FBI emails. The figurehead who appears in chapter 1 of Book 2. — Wexner, Cayne, Staley, Trump — were known to be in Epstein’s orbit, but now we have confirmation that they were investigated as co-conspirators in the FBI’s own documents.

What hasn’t been fully disclosed in the FBI Files is for what crimes. You can read the Greatest Heist I & II to learn what we believe those crimes to be.

At the same time, the Justice Department announced Wednesday that they’ve “uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.” We questioned how 300 GB became 3 GB on Day 1 of the release, and now we know where the missing file may have been.

An emergency request went to Florida prosecutors Christmas week. The original team is being called back to files they were blocked from pursuing.

2. ⚖️ SUPREME COURT BLOCKS CHICAGO DEPLOYMENT — COURTS RECOGNIZE WEAKNESS

Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Trump’s Chicago National Guard deployment: “the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois”. Portland deployment stands after 9th Circuit stay. D.C. deployment extends through summer 2026. Mixed results reveal courts testing which overreach they’ll accept.

Trump at 36% approval, 60% disapproval — lowest of second term. Just 36% approve economic handling, 70% say things too unaffordable. “Strong and decisive” dropped from 59% in 2017 to 48%. Judges see political suppression from failing presidency, not genuine security crisis. 14% of Trump voters already regret choice.

3. 📺 BARI WEISS MAKES HER 60 MINUTES CENSORSHIP THE STORY. RAISES SERIOUS QUESTIONS ABOUT SKYDANCE’S TAKEOVER OF CNN AND TIKTOK.

Bari Weiss killed fully-vetted 60 Minutes segment on Venezuelan immigrants sent to El Salvador’s CECOT prison three hours before Sunday broadcast. Segment aired in Canada anyway, circulated online. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi: “We are trading 50 years of ‘Gold Standard’ reputation for a single week of political quiet”. Staff threatening to quit. Senator Markey: “Trump approved Paramount-Skydance merger. Months later, CBS kills story critical of Trump”. Censorship and the state media takeover became a bigger story than the segment Weiss killed. Call it the Bari Weiss Effect.

4. TRUMP’S CHRISTMAS MESSAGE IS A LITANY OF LIES AS 1 MILLION US JOBS EVAPORATE

Trump’s lied so many times in his Christmas Truth, we couldn’t resist a fact-check. He repeatedly misstated unemployment rate as “4.5%” when actual rate is 4.6% — highest in four years. Claimed he could reduce unemployment to 2% “overnight” by rehiring federal workers, but CNN analysis shows he’s “off by a factor of 13”: rehiring all 271,000 fired federal workers would only drop unemployment to 4.4%, and reaching 2.5% would require hiring 3.5 million people (more than entire current federal workforce of 2.7 million). Blamed rising unemployment on federal cuts, but economist Claudia Sahm showed 982,000 more unemployed people versus only 271,000 fewer federal employees — leaving 711,000 additional unemployed unexplained by his claim. Called a job data revision a “record” when 2009 revision was larger. Claimed wages growing “much faster than inflation” when wage growth actually slowed from 4.1% in January to 3.5% in November while 70% of Americans say things are “too unaffordable.”