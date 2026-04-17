💣 LOOK TO THE PLAY

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X this morning that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” for the ceasefire’s duration. Markets went vertical. Oil plunged as much as 16 percent. Dow futures jumped 500. Trump quote-posted in all caps: “THANK YOU!” — then said the US naval blockade stays in full force until a peace deal. Deputy FM Saeed Khatibzadeh — Araghchi’s own hand-picked deputy, elevated by Araghchi this year, and Iran’s designated foreign-press voice — held the hardline at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum: “We are not accepting any temporary ceasefire.” The US and Iran are both inching forward but maintaining their leverage. The devil is in the details, and there are ten days to get a full agreement. Axios is reporting a deal on uranium in exchange for Trump unfreezing the $20 billion of Iranian funds frozen in the West. It’s beginning to look a lot like Obama’s Iran nuclear deal.

🎖️ LYONS EXITS, ICE GOES HEADLESS

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons resigned today. Stated reason: private sector and family. Fuller context per Politico: hospitalized at least twice in the last seven months for stress, admitted overnight on one occasion, with a bodyguard borrowing a defibrillator from a government office in case Lyons needed it on the road. The stress reportedly traced to White House adviser Stephen Miller yelling at him on morning calls. He stays until May 31, then vanishes. His tenure: 475,000 removals, 379,000 arrests, and the fatal January shootings of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti on a Minneapolis highway. The resignation is not accountability — it is the exit before the accountability.

⚖️ BLANCHE: THE ENFORCEMENT ARM

Todd Blanche — Trump’s former personal defense lawyer, promoted from deputy to acting Attorney General this month after Bondi was pushed out — is turning DOJ into a one-man enforcement arm. This week he declared the Epstein case closed, telling the department to “move on” and claiming all the files have been released (they have not — 2.5 million documents remain sealed). Yesterday his DOJ filed to vacate the seditious conspiracy convictions of twelve Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who Trump had commuted but not pardoned. Today the FBI is queuing six-plus witnesses in Blanche’s criminal inquiry into ex-CIA Director John Brennan over the 2017 Trump Russia investigation. Epstein gone, January 6 rewritten, Brennan targeted — in a single week. Trump wants Blanche confirmed because it’s the enforcement machine he’s always wanted.

📉 RFK RETURNS TO THE FIRING LINE

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies at another House committee today after two blistering grillings over his vaccine policy and the dismantling of federal health agencies. Measles, pertussis, and preventable-disease data sit on the table alongside him.

🌍 DADDY XI AWAITS

The Trump-Xi summit was originally set for April 6–7 at Mar-a-Lago. The White House rescheduled it to May 14–15 in Beijing, citing “the war.” Bloomberg is already flagging the Hormuz blockade as a showdown trigger before the two men sit down. While Trump performs ceasefires and thank-you posts, his actual strategic counterpart watches from Beijing.

MEANWHILE…

🎯 THE PATTERN

The Iran war was the chaos lever. It gave Trump the theater he needed to move past Epstein, install Todd Blanche as his personal enforcer, and take a victory lap claiming ten ended wars. Blanche delivered in a single week: Epstein shut down, January 6 convictions moved to be vacated, Brennan queued for the FBI. Epstein’s 2.5 million sealed documents are not going away. The Strait of Hormuz has only reset to where it was before the war began — a net-zero concession dressed as a win. Hezbollah, the actual fighter in Lebanon, is not a signatory to the ceasefire now being celebrated. And Trump’s real strategic alignment is not in Beirut or Tehran. It is in Moscow and Beijing, where Xi is waiting for him in May. The Iran story is the distraction. The Blanche story is the coup. The big story rises in the East.

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