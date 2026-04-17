Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
1h

Zev, I don't always comment, but I read all of your writings, watch your videos and APPRECIATE all the hard work you do. One of the best investments in my Substack subscriptions. Thanks for all you do and I can't wait for the upcoming videos!

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Jennifer Goodman's avatar
Jennifer Goodman
2h

Great summary! Hope i can catch the live later. Sounds like a great line up

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