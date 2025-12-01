📍 THREE STORIES AND A VIDEO TO WATCH

“THAT WOULD BE A WAR CRIME”—TOP REPUBLICANS BREAK WITH TRUMP ON BOAT STRIKES

Republican Rep. Mike Turner said Sunday that if reports are accurate about a follow-up strike ordered to kill survivors in the water, “that would be an illegal act.” Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine went further: it “rises to the level of a war crime.” The Washington Post reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a verbal order to kill everyone aboard boats suspected of smuggling drugs, leading a military commander to carry out a second strike to kill those who survived the initial attack in early September. Both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees—led by Republicans—have now launched investigations, with Senators Wicker and Reed promising “vigorous oversight.” When asked, Trump said he “wouldn’t have wanted” a second strike—then claimed Hegseth denied it happened. Senate Minority Leader Schumer demanded Hegseth release “the full, unedited tapes of the strikes so the American people can see for themselves.”

NOEM ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK—LEWANDOWSKI’S POWER GRAB BACKFIRES

The White House is preparing for possible cabinet turnover after Trump’s one-year mark, with DHS at the top of the list. The real target: Corey Lewandowski, whose “enormous power” at DHS has put him “in the crosshairs of senior White House officials.” He’s been directing firings, putting employees on leave, and micromanaging the agency—all while serving as a “special government employee” in a supposedly temporary role. If Noem goes, Lewandowski likely goes with her. Meanwhile, pressure on Hegseth could resurface as the Pentagon’s internal watchdog prepares to release its Signal incident report. The name being floated for openings? Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin—term-limited out in January.

TRUMP PARDONS “COCAINE PRESIDENT”—ENDORSES HIS PARTY’S CANDIDATE IN HONDURAS

Trump endorsed conservative candidate Nasry Asfura in Honduras’s election Sunday—and announced a pardon for Juan Orlando Hernández, the ex-president convicted on drug-trafficking charges in U.S. federal court last year. Yes, Trump is pardoning a man who flooded America with cocaine while backing his political party to retake power. The 2017 election that kept Hernández in power triggered protests, a military crackdown, and nearly two dozen deaths. Hondurans boarded up storefronts and stocked extra groceries, fearing days of unrest. Rep. María Elvira Salazar told Hondurans: “I am not telling you who to vote for. All I am saying is do not elect a communist.” America First—unless you’re a drug trafficker with the right politics.

TRUMP’S MRI RECALL PROBLEM

“I have no idea what part of the body they MRI’d.” But he aced a cognitive test. Sure. Anyone who’s had an MRI knows exactly what’s being scanned—you’re told, positioned, in there 30+ minutes. If he can’t recall, that’s not good, but we think the president doth protest too much. He is hiding something.

📖 READ: THE GREATEST HEIST BOOK 2 | Chapter 4: The Storm

34 victims. An airtight case. A sure thing—until Ken Starr arrived.

The story everyone thinks they know about Clinton and Epstein is wrong. Ken Starr—the man who tried to destroy Bill Clinton—later became Epstein’s defender. While Starr was investigating Clinton, Epstein walked through the White House 17 times. Years later, Starr argued Epstein shouldn’t even register as a sex offender. A painting of Bill Clinton in a blue dress hung in Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse. Not a joke. A trophy. Maybe Hillary wasn’t wrong about who protects power. Maybe they just changed targets.

Read Chapter 4 →

📅 TODAY’S SHOWS

3 PM ET — THE FIVESTACK with Dean Blundell and Zev Shalev War crimes, cabinet chaos, and the cocaine president

7 PM ET — NARATIV LIVE with THIS WILL HOLD 🚨 The most stunning election-rigging story you’ve heard to date

Watch Narativ Live | Subscribe at narativ.org