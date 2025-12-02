📍 FOUR STORIES TO WATCH

1. KASH PATEL’S FBI: “A RUDDERLESS SHIP”

A devastating 115-page report from active-duty and retired FBI agents describes the bureau under Kash Patel as a “rudderless ship” that’s “all f*cked up.” Deputy Director Dan Bongino is called “a clown.” But it’s Kash Patel diva meltdown over official gear that takes the cake.

The day after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Patel landed in Utah to oversee the investigation—and refused to exit the plane. The reason? No one had a medium-size FBI raid jacket for him. Instead of chasing down the suspect or securing the campus scrambled to find him a jacket. A female agent gave him hers. Patel still refused to leave—because of missing Velcro patches. SWAT members pulled patches off their own uniforms and ran them to the airport.

The report describes Patel as “in over his head”—premature statements jeopardizing the investigation, taking credit for other agencies’ work, yelling at the Special Agent in Charge. House Democrats are also investigating his use of the FBI Gulfstream for “date nights” with his 27-year-old country singer girlfriend, plus assigning a SWAT team as her security detail.

2. MEANWHILE AT MAIN JUSTICE…

A federal appeals court unanimously disqualified Alina Habba as New Jersey’s top prosecutor—the first appellate ruling that Trump “cannot usurp longstanding statutory and constitutional processes to insert whomever he wants.” Today’s question: who is running DOJ in New Jersey?

3. THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER THE HEGSETH TAPES

The White House confirmed it yesterday: there was a second strike on that boat September 2nd. The survivors of the first strike were killed in the follow-up. Now the finger-pointing begins.

Press Secretary Leavitt named Admiral Frank Bradley as the one who “directed the engagement.” Pentagon officials are furious. “This is ‘protect Pete’ bulls---,” one told the Washington Post. Another: “It’s throwing us, the service members, under the bus.”

What actually happened: Hegseth gave a verbal order to kill everyone aboard. When two survivors were detected, Bradley directed another strike to comply with Hegseth’s order. Now the White House points at the admiral. Trump says Hegseth denied giving the order—”And I believe him 100 percent.”

Some of Hegseth’s top civilian staff are “deeply alarmed” and contemplating leaving the administration.

Former military lawyers issued a verdict: targeting defenseless survivors “is prohibited.” Violations are “war crimes, murder, or both. There are no other options.”

The Pentagon has stonewalled Congress for three months. Wicker and Reed requested videos and orders in October. Still nothing.

Release the tapes.

And —if all else fails, start a war.

4. WAG THE MADURO

Trump claims he spoke directly with Nicolás Maduro and delivered an ultimatum: “You must leave the country now.” Airspace declared “closed in its entirety.” Military presence increasing. Venezuela condemned the actions as a “colonialist threat.”

Some in Congress describe current operations as the final steps before land action. Cuba and Russia are watching and ready to intervene in the potential quagmire. This is escalation toward war—dressed up as drug interdiction, the same justification for the boat strikes now under war crimes investigation.

