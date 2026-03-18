Yesterday, Narativ published its investigation connecting the Kremlin, DOGE, Tulsi Gabbard’s intelligence office, and Palantir’s consolidation of government databases into what appears to be an operational network targeting the 2026 midterm elections. This morning, Senator Mark Warner - Vice Chair of the Senate intelligence Committee - put the charge on the record

Gabbard participated in an “organized effort to misuse her national security powers to interfere in domestic politics — and to provide pretext for the president’s unconstitutional effort to seize control of the upcoming elections.”

The act at the center of Warner’s charge: Gabbard put Donald Trump on speakerphone with the FBI agents who had just seized 700 boxes of 2020 ballots and voter records from Fulton County, Georgia. A sitting president, live on the phone, with the frontline investigators of a case about his own election loss. That call didn’t happen by accident. Warner said plainly: there was no foreign intelligence connection justifying Gabbard’s involvement. She was there because Trump sent her. She made the call because that’s what the operation required.

Narativ’s investigation established the Kremlin ties. Today, Senator Warner called out DNI Gabbard for an organized effort to seize the elections. If it all feels familiar, it is. Only this time the call is coming from inside the House.

💣 ISRAEL KILLS IRAN’S INTELLIGENCE CHIEF — AND GAS HITS $3.84 BEFORE THE WORST ARRIVES

Israel killed Iran’s intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib overnight — the third senior Iranian leader killed in 48 hours. Israel is hoping for an uprising to overthrow the regime but instead they re killing the leaders who could help end the war. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are now threatening Gulf energy infrastructure. Oil hit $108. Gas is $3.84 a gallon, up 29% since February 28. Thirteen American service members dead. No public congressional hearings. No exit strategy.

Joe Kent, the National Counterterrorism Center director, resigned yesterday saying Iran posed “no imminent threat” and the war started “due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” Gabbard testified this morning that Trump “determined” the threat was real. The woman who in 2019 called war with Iran “far more costly” than Iraq is now ratifying it — with the man who disagreed gone.

💣 BONDI SUBPOENAED

Tomorrow, Darren Indyke — Epstein’s personal attorney, manager of 64-plus shell companies, holder of power of attorney over his Deutsche Bank accounts — testifies to House Oversight. After Epstein’s death, Indyke joined the law firm that represented Trump in the classified documents case and represented Pete Hegseth. He left in January 2026. AG Pam Bondi was subpoenaed yesterday for an April 14 deposition on the DOJ’s cover-up.

🏛️ RAND PAUL TORCHES MULLIN

Mullin’s DHS confirmation hearing opened this morning with Rand Paul with a tape of Mullin nearly coming to blows with the Teamsters president in 2023 and asked: is fighting a good example for ICE and border patrol? Kristi Noem — fired by Trump earlier this month — was referred to the DOJ for perjury this week.

📊 US DEMOCRACY PLUNGES 22 POINTS

The V-Dem Institute’s 2026 report: American democracy plunged 22 points in one year. The Century Foundation puts the U.S. at 57 out of 100, down from 79. That kind of drop is typically only seen in coups.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Warner named it in public this morning. An organized effort to seize the election. We exposed the network yesterday. DOGE on voter rolls, Gabbard in Fulton County, the SAVE Act on the Senate floor today: sequential steps. Putin told Trump it doesn’t matter who votes — it matters who counts the votes. And it’s not the first time.

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