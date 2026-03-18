Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
2h

while maga is trying to rip each other apart.....they are still burning the country down....and we need to use more than water pistols to try and put this fire out.....if we don't there will be nothing left for anyone, except for the 1%, but smoke and ash......time to call in Roter-Rooter to snake and flush out the maga toxins that are clogging up the sewer lines....starting with the toilet in the oval.....

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Steven Rosenzweig's avatar
Steven Rosenzweig
2h

Vital information. Five stars ⭐️!!!!

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