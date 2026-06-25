Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
8h

....please tell me why these senators don't get more angry and confrontational with idiots like this PG puke....Peters let this fool walk back all over him...and never really called him out for this illegal BS....drives me insane !!!

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Sandra Przybylski's avatar
Sandra Przybylski
8h

Marc Elias has a Democracy Docket article in which he gives the address of the Postmaster to write a letter expressing your comments about this new rule. THIS IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE THE PERIOD THE USPS HAS SET FOR COMMENTS ENDS JULY 2! The League of Women Voters has a much simpler approach. You go on their website & click on TAKE ACTION & there's a form WITH A HELPFUL SCRIPT TO USE TO SUBMIT TO USPS! If you wish to add something of your own, you can. We need to get MASSIVE COMMENTS SENT OUT! There's likely court actions against this, but who knows how long that will take? Marc Elias thinks this should be done, so there's that. Website is:

lwv.org REMEMBER TO CLICK ON TAKE ACTION!

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