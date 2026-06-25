The Postmaster General has told the United States Senate that the Postal Service will refuse to deliver mail ballots in any state that won’t first hand the Trump administration its list of voters. Not next cycle. This year — for a midterm whose ballots start going out this fall.

Asked at a Homeland Security Committee hearing today whether USPS would withhold election mail from a state that declined to give up its rolls, David Steiner didn’t hedge. “Under our proposed regulation, no,” he said. “We would tell the state that we need the manifest.”

Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan named it on the spot — “a back-door way for the federal government to get voting information that states control under the U.S. Constitution.” Withhold the rolls, and the ballots stop. “You are going to make a decision that people cannot vote by mail,” Peters told him. “That’s unacceptable.”

Two federal judges spent this same week saying the president has no such power. Judge Indira Talwani halted Trump’s order to build a federal voter list and ration mail ballots, siding with nearly two dozen states; its provisions, she ruled, “unconstitutionally violate the separation of powers.” A day earlier, Judge Denise Casper permanently barred most of Trump’s first elections order — the one demanding proof of citizenship to register. The Constitution hands elections to the states and Congress. Not the White House. Not the Post Office.

Steiner’s standing answer has been that USPS will comply if a court blocks the order. A court just did. The rule his agency is drafting rests on the very order Talwani struck down — and the rulemaking is still moving, the comment period set to close July 2.

Here is the tell. When an agency keeps building a rule on an order the courts have already struck down, the law isn’t being argued anymore. It’s being ignored.

The election is this year. The only open question is whether anyone with the power to stop David Steiner uses it before the ballots are mailed.

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