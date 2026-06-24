Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Jamae's avatar
Jamae
3h

Zev, thank you for these posts, I appreciate your work keeping us up to date.

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Emma Ray's avatar
Emma Ray
2h

This is such special information which we would never see or hear on a local media station. Thank you, Zev, you are amazing!

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