👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🕵️ GATES, IN HIS OWN WORDS

For years Bill Gates called Jeffrey Epstein “a mistake” and left it there. Tuesday the House Oversight Committee published the transcript of his June 10 deposition, and the mistake got specific. Gates sought Epstein out in 2011 — knowing about the 2008 sex-crime conviction — chasing global-health donations, meeting “12 to 14 times, plus two Skype calls” before cutting ties in 2014. Epstein learned of his affairs with two Russian women — Mila Antonova, a bridge player, and Karima Nigmatulina, a nuclear physicist — and, Gates conceded, “it looks like Mr Epstein’s brainstorming was going in that direction” — toward blackmail. He says he refused to pay, told Epstein to do his worst and that he would “bear the pain.” What he’s now on record admitting is the thing the powerful never say out loud: he knew what Epstein was, knew he was being worked, and stayed in the circle anyway. The committee has its template now — a billionaire who can be made to narrate the leverage — and the next names on its list watch this transcript and do the math. The gap between “I didn’t know” and what the files show closes one deposition at a time.

🏠 TRUMP TORCHES A HOUSING WIN

The housing bill passed 85–5 in the Senate and 358–32 in the House — a rare bipartisan landslide on the cost of living. Wednesday morning Trump canceled the signing, posting it’s “hereby cancelled” until Congress passes the SAVE America Act, his stalled voter-ID and proof-of-citizenship bill. He’s holding relief millions of voters can feel hostage to an elections overhaul that can’t clear the filibuster. The tell is what he values more: the bill that lowers rents waits, the bill that narrows the electorate jumps the line. Watch whether Senate Republicans blink — or let him own a self-inflicted hostage crisis heading into the midterms.

🕳️ PULTE TAKES THE SPIES

Bill Pulte ran the FHFA referral machine that produced criminal complaints against a parade of Trump’s enemies — Lisa Cook, Letitia James, Adam Schiff. The reward landed June 19: acting Director of National Intelligence. Four days in, ODNI has shed 50-plus career and political staff, with the counterterrorism center hit. Even Thom Tillis (R) called him “an incompetent sycophant.” The convergence is the story — a man who weaponizes records for political prosecutions now holds the keys to signals intelligence, and Mark Warner’s bill to bar unconfirmed acting DNIs is the first test of whether any Republican will say so on the record.

🗽 MAMDANI THE KINGMAKER

Mayor Zohran Mamdani put his capital on three insurgent House candidates Tuesday and went three-for-three, with Brad Lander burying Rep. Dan Goldman by thirty points in Hakeem Jeffries’s own backyard. The fault line was Israel: Lander ran to Goldman’s left on Gaza — he calls it genocide — and AIPAC’s money couldn’t hold the New York incumbents even as it delivered for its picks in Maryland. The reckoning Democrats keep postponing — over Israel, and over who owns the party — just got its proof of concept, and it points straight at a Mamdani-versus-Jeffries collision.

💻 THE CHIP CHINA STOLE THROUGH EUROPE

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been pressing Dutch giant ASML behind closed doors over fears its banned EUV machine — the school-bus-sized tool that makes the world’s most advanced chips — reached China. ASML denies shipping one, and Bloomberg says the White House offered no evidence. But Reuters has already reported former ASML engineers building China an EUV prototype in what’s been called its Manhattan Project — and a sanctions wall only holds if the man guarding it isn’t compromised.

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Read together, today is one story: foreign power threaded through American life, and how casually it operates. Epstein knew about Gates's two Russian women because they were spies — and as Narativ has shown, so was Epstein. Pulte's purge of the intelligence community is what happens when a compromised president hands his organized-crime friend the keys to the spies. The housing bill Trump torched is what Americans lose when a president who works for Russia would rather rig the next election than lower their rent. In New York that same election is up for sale a different way — AIPAC pouring millions into Democratic primaries, losing the marquee races but buying others outright. And the chip China is trying to steal through Europe is its whole strategy in one machine: take the West's technology, slip the West's sanctions, while a corrupt, conflicted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick guards a wall he was never going to hold. Five stories, one hand — foreign, hidden, closer to the center than any of them admit. The open question is how much of the government still works for the American people, and how much works for someone else.

📖 READ THIS ON NARATIV

What Bill Gates Told Congress Zev Shalev · 4:31 PM In August 2013, Jeffrey Epstein flew to Seattle and walked into Gates Ventures to negotiate a severance package for a departing employee. The employee was Dr. Boris Nikolic, a Gates aide and a friend the two men shared. The real subject, by Bill Gates’s own account to Congress, was money — and what Epstein knew. “There was the veiled type of language, hey, we should all want to be friends,” Gates testified. He says he cut it off: “if you think you’re going to get more money out of this, it’s not going to happen, and if that means you go out and talk to people about things, I will just bear the pain of that and deal with it.” Read full story

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