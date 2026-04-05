When French financial prosecutors raided the Paris offices of Edmond de Rothschild bank on March 24, they weren’t just investigating a former employee. They were pulling on a thread connecting Jeffrey Epstein’s intelligence operation to the United Nations Security Council, the Oslo peace process, and one of Europe’s most powerful banking dynasties.

The thread begins with a former French diplomat, Fabrice Aidan, whose connections through the Rothschild family banks link Jeffrey Epstein to Israeli and Russian intelligence, the UN Security Council, and the Oslo Accords.

What those connections reveal is an arm’s-length intelligence operation connected to Israel’s IDF and run by the world’s preeminent banking family, the Rothschilds, as well as the KGB and its successor agency, the FSB.

This is the same family that funded the first Jewish settlements in Ottoman Palestine, whose patriarch is known in Israel as “the Father of the Settlement,” and to whom the Balfour Declaration—the 1917 document that launched the Zionist project—was addressed. The family that built Israel appears to have built Epstein, too.

What French police must try to learn from the files they seized is whether there is evidence of an espionage ring, who was calling the shots, and what the mission was. The answer may reside in Aidan’s résumé before he joined the bank.

EPSTEIN’S INSIDE MAN

Fabrice Aidan was a French civil servant who served at the French Embassy in Israel from 1998 to 2000, then spent nearly a decade at the United Nations as the special assistant and political adviser to Terje Rød-Larsen—theNorwegian diplomat who engineered the Oslo Accords and later led the International Peace Institute (IPI) in New York.

That’s the same IPI that accepted approximately $650,000 from Epstein and entities tied to him between 2011 and 2019. The same Rød-Larsen who resigned in 2020 over his undisclosed Epstein ties. According to reports, Rød-Larsen wrote official letters to U.S. authorities to secure visas for young Russian women in Epstein’s orbit, falsely claiming they possessed “extraordinary abilities” for research roles.

As Rød-Larsen’s special assistant, Aidan was the operational node and Epstein’s direct entry into UN-linked diplomatic events—a pipeline for Epstein’s receipt of over 200 pieces of sensitive material normally reserved for diplomats.

WHAT HE SENT EPSTEIN

Aidan appears in more than 200 documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice. The emails, sent between 2010 and 2016, show Aidan using his official UN title, office, and email account to transmit sensitive materials to Epstein, including:

UN Security Council briefings—restricted documents normally limited to a narrow circle within UN headquarters.

Confidential diplomatic readouts — including a readout of Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s private telephone conversation with Turkey’s Foreign Minister

Geopolitical intelligence—on January 25, 2011, Aidan sent Epstein an “Urgent” email coordinating a dinner involving Sheikh Abdullah and Bill Gates, treating Epstein as a key operational link.

The Narativ Epstein Archive contains direct evidence of the pipeline in action.

In July 2013, Aidan forwarded Epstein an Atlantic Council analysis on Syria policy by Frederic C. Hof, a former State Department Special Adviser. The email was marked “Importance: High.” Aidan’s note read simply: “You’ll find it interesting. Warm regards. Envoyé de mon iPhone.”

The email originated from Dentons international law firm’s Global Business Intelligence Unit—specifically from the GBIU-MideastNews distribution list at GBIU-MideastNews@dentons.com. Recipients included Melissa Mahle (a former CIA operations officer and security consultant), Stephen A. Seche (former U.S. Ambassador to Yemen), and Timothy Dixon—a distribution channel of former intelligence and State Department officials. Aidan was on this list and forwarded its contents directly to Jeffrey Epstein.

Thirty-eight minutes later, Epstein forwarded Aidan’s intelligence to his own network.

Aidan co-edited an Oxford University Press book with Rød-Larsen—The Search for Peace in the Arab-Israeli Conflict(2014). The foreword, written by Rød-Larsen from Paris in September 2013—five months after Aidan left the UN—describes Aidan as “a French diplomat, who served for ten years as my special assistant and political adviser in my different United Nations capacities” who “played an instrumental role” and “made essential substantive inputs.” Rød-Larsen dedicates the book to “my beloved wife, Ambassador Mona Juul, my companion in war and peace.” Both would be under investigation within three years.