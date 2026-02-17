1. 💣 ANALYSIS: HOWARD LUTNICK MUST RESIGN

The story of Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein is not a story about a $10 house. It is a story about how the same financial architecture connects a billionaire Wall Street CEO to the largest theft in history — and how every institution designed to stop it looked the other way.

Start with what the whistleblower actually revealed. He didn’t just say Lutnick was Epstein’s neighbor. He said there was a relationship between Liquid Funding and Bear Stearns executives — and that when Bear collapsed, those executives moved to Cantor Fitzgerald or to a Russian hedge fund. That is the missing link between Lutnick’s empire and the $6.7 billion vault at the center of The Greatest Heist.

Liquid Funding Ltd. wasn’t just an investment vehicle. It was the mechanism through which insiders moved money out of Bear Stearns before the collapse. The toxic securities it held included repackaged Trump casino debt. And now a compliance officer inside Cantor Fitzgerald is telling the FBI that Lutnick’s firm absorbed the people who ran it — while laundering Russian Mafia money through offshore shell companies.

This is the pattern: Epstein, Wexner, Bear Stearns, Liquid Funding, Russian money, and now the Commerce Secretary of the United States. The $10 house wasn’t a real estate deal. It was a transaction between members of the same network — recorded at a nominal price because the real value was the relationship itself.

The FBI had all of this. Two whistleblowers came forward independently. The database queries returned 26 case hits and three Suspicious Activity Reports. There was a RICO case. There was a money laundering case. And when it came time to check the names at the center of it all — Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell — the FBI wrote “queries were not conducted due to the sensitive nature of the case.”

That is not an oversight. That is a choice. The same choice that was made when the FBI cleared Lutnick for the Cabinet despite flagging him in both the money laundering file and the Epstein child sex trafficking investigation. The same choice that was made when the Senate confirmed him 51-45 without ever seeing these documents.

Howard Lutnick now controls the Commerce Department — the agency that oversees international trade, sanctions enforcement, and export controls. A man whose companies allegedly laundered Russian Mafia money through Deutsche Bank accounts in Singapore and Hong Kong. A man whose firm used the same intermediaries as Paul Manafort. A man connected to the financial architecture that extracted $6.7 billion from Bear Stearns before it collapsed.

The whistleblowers tried to stop it. The FBI had the evidence. Nobody acted.

Howard Lutnick must resign. His apparent involvement in Russian Mafia-linked crime places the Russian Mafia inside the White House. It places the worst mobsters in the world in Donald Trump’s ear. It confirms our worst fears.

The Greatest Heist continues.

2.🕊️ REV. JESSE JACKSON DEAD AT 84

The Reverend Jesse Jackson died peacefully this morning in Chicago, surrounded by family. He was 84. Martin Luther King’s protege, two-time presidential candidate, founder of Rainbow PUSH, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom — Jackson spent six decades on the front lines of every major civil rights battle in America. He negotiated hostage releases from Syria, Cuba, and Serbia. He registered millions of voters. He ran for president when Black candidates weren’t supposed to. Jackson passes at the precise moment everything he built is under siege — voting rights gutted, the DOJ weaponized, civil rights offices shuttered across the federal government. The giants who built the guardrails are leaving us while the wrecking crew swings the sledgehammer.

3. 📺 COOPER FLEES MAGA-FIED CBS

Anderson Cooper is out at 60 Minutes after 20 years. He says it’s about his kids. Insiders say it’s about Bari Weiss. Since Weiss took over as editor-in-chief in October, she’s spiked a CECOT prison story, heavily edited Cooper’s South Africa refugee piece, and is reportedly planning to fire correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Scott Pelley — both of whom have publicly criticized her leadership. CBS News faces 15% staff cuts. Cooper saw what CBS is becoming and walked.

THE PATTERN

The infrastructure of American accountability is dying — literally, institutionally, and politically. Jesse Jackson, who marched with King and registered millions to vote, is gone. CBS News, which brought down Nixon and exposed Abu Ghraib, is being gutted by a MAGA-aligned editor-in-chief. And Howard Lutnick, exposed ties to the Russian mob - That’s not a coincidence — it’s the takeover of America.

LIVE SHOWS TODAY:

1 PM WITH NICK PARO AND SHANE YIRAK

3 PM THE FIVESTACK WITH DEAN BLUNDELL