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Our investigation into the 2024 election has uncovered a permanent shadow network threatening every future American election. Three companies have quietly built overlapping infrastructure that can compromise voting systems through multiple pathways. Two are directly linked to Donald Trump through founders Peter Thiel and Elon Musk.

“We’ll Have It Fixed So Good”

During the 2024 campaign, Trump made a statement that now seems prophetic rather than hyperbolic. Speaking to supporters, he declared:

"In four years, you don't have to vote again. We'll have it fixed so good, you're not gonna have to vote."

Combined with his post-victory admission that Musk "understands those computers better than anyone else... the ones used for counting votes," Trump's words suggest advance knowledge of technological capabilities that could indeed "fix" future elections.

The Power Grid Backdoor

Eaton Corporation's 2021 acquisition of Tripp Lite positioned them as the dominant provider of power systems to American elections. Their devices power 70% of voting equipment nationwide, including ES&S and Dominion systems processing millions of ballots.

The vulnerability: Over 100,000 devices remain visible online with unchanged default passwords. The widely-deployed SmartPro series contains exploitable flaws allowing unauthenticated access to control power outlets. Most critically, 55% contain unpatched vulnerabilities with cellular modems connecting to major carrier networks.

While Electronic voting machines are said to air-gapped, Eaton's Brightlayer platform aggregates data from millions of devices into centralized cloud environments, creating a single point of failure across voting infrastructure.

The Surveillance Integration

Eaton's May 2024 partnership with Peter Thiel's Palantir brings a surveillance contractor with $1.2 billion in government contracts into direct contact with election power infrastructure. Palantir's AI platform now processes operational data from the systems powering American elections across 160 countries.

This grants Palantir real-time access to electrical parameters and equipment health from voting machines. The company's Apollo system provides remote software deployment with zero-downtime upgrades across all Eaton installations.

The Satellite Connection

Elon Musk's Starlink Direct-to-Cell technology completes the triangle. The constellation can connect to any LTE device without special hardware, including cellular modems in voting equipment. Emergency authorizations during Hurricane Milton in October 2024 established precedent for satellite networks to bypass telecommunications oversight.

Partnership documents between Eaton and SpaceX reference "exploring integration with Starlink's emerging low-orbit DTC infrastructure for secure operational continuity"—active experimentation with satellite-to-voting infrastructure connectivity.

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The Billionaire Triangle

The shadow network runs through personal power. Musk invested over $250 million in Trump's campaign. Thiel placed protégé JD Vance as Vice President after years of preparation. Both billionaires now control the administration whose election their technologies enabled.

The Technical Convergence

The 2024 ES&S voting system updates, approved as "de minimis" to avoid testing, affected machines in 40% of U.S. counties. These included network protocol modifications that could enable satellite-seeking capabilities in supposedly air-gapped systems.

Multiple exploitation pathways now exist through UPS vulnerabilities enabling malicious firmware injection, Brightlayer connectivity propagating compromises across networks, covert satellite connections through cellular modems, and an emergency powers framework normalizing extraordinary capabilities during elections.

The Permanent Threat

Unlike traditional cyber threats requiring active intrusion, this shadow network creates persistent access that doesn't disappear after elections. The infrastructure remains operational and expanding with Starlink's constellation continuing to grow, Eaton's permanent control over voting power systems, Palantir's ongoing surveillance integration, and vulnerabilities that remain largely unpatched.

Private contractors now possess surveillance capabilities exceeding government infrastructure. Emergency powers designed for disasters become pathways for federal surveillance of state elections. The Tenth Amendment becomes meaningless when contractors access voting systems through satellite networks operating under federal authority.

Beyond 2024

Every future election occurs within this shadow network. The emergency authorization precedents normalize extraordinary technical capabilities during voting periods. The infrastructure exists, vulnerabilities are documented, partnerships continue expanding.

The absence of specific evidence linking these capabilities to 2024 irregularities doesn't diminish the ongoing threat. The system is built and operational.

Congress must investigate not just what happened in 2024, but the permanent shadow network threatening every future election. States need constitutional protection from federal contractor surveillance. The emergency powers framework requires fundamental reform.

Most critically, Americans deserve transparency about shadow network infrastructure surrounding their elections—and action ensuring private contractors cannot compromise democratic processes through interconnected vulnerabilities.

Democracy cannot survive when its foundation rests on infrastructure controlled by private contractors wielding capabilities designed for intelligence operations, not electoral integrity.

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