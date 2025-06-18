Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
Jun 18, 2025

Stay on the trail. Follow the cookie crumbs. All paths lead back to Palantir.

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Donna G's avatar
Donna G
Jun 19, 2025

Have you considered connecting your work with the work of the statistical analysis folks?

https://open.substack.com/pub/thiswillhold/p/she-won-part-iii-the-devil-is-in

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