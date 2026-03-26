Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
2h

Ahh yes, a real sweetheart. Thanks so much for this Zev, I didn't know this. Great info!

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Bluesin’ Bob's avatar
Bluesin’ Bob
1h

Great work Zev👏🏼👏🏼🇨🇦🇺🇸

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