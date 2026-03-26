1. 💣 IRAN’S REAL STRONGMAN

While the West fixates on Ghalibaf, the man actually running Iran’s wartime chain of command is Ahmad Vahidi — an Interpol-wanted terrorist and Khamenei absolutist. Vahidi orchestrated the 1994 Argentina Jewish cultural center bombing and the 1996 Khobar Towers attack as the first commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force. He secretly accompanied Khamenei to North Korea for missile and nuclear technology. He dispatched operatives to train al-Qaeda fighters in Bosnia. As interior minister, he replaced almost every political appointee and governor with IRGC commanders — and directed the crackdown on the 2022 Woman Life Freedom uprising. Now, as IRGC commander-in-chief, he’s implementing a plan the late supreme leader personally entrusted to him: fully militarize the theocracy by ensuring the next generation of Iran’s political elite comes exclusively from the military. Mojtaba Khamenei is wounded and absent. Ghalibaf is performing for cameras. Vahidi is holding the system together. If this regime survives, he turns it into an Islamist North Korea.

2. 🎖️ TRUMP’S FRIDAY BLUFF

Trump gave Iran a Friday deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face “obliteration” of its energy infrastructure. In the same Cabinet meeting, he claimed Iran sent 10 oil tankers through the strait as a “present” proving Tehran wants a deal. So which is it — peace gesture or obliteration eve? The Pentagon is planning a ground assault on Kharg Island using the 82nd Airborne and Marines. Iran says one million fighters are ready and calls the plan “suicidal.” IDF Chief of Staff Zamir told ministers the Israeli military is “collapsing in on itself.” Hezbollah launched a record 600 attacks in 24 hours. Oil hit $108. Trump wants this war done before his May 14 meeting with Xi in Beijing. The deadline isn’t about Iran. It’s about China.

3. ⚖️ DOJ: LOYALTY REWARDS PROGRAM

The Justice Department agreed to pay Michael Flynn to settle his malicious prosecution claim — after Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was pardoned. The DOJ was winning the case before reversing its position. Flynn sought $50 million. The pattern: Babbitt family got $5 million, Bannon and Navarro convictions being unwound, Patel’s grand jury testimony on the Mar-a-Lago documents released completely redacted, and Trump himself seeking $100 million from the department he runs.

4. 🔍 AMERICA ONLY DOES DEALS NOW

The New York Times exposed how Pakistan bought its way to mediating Iran peace talks — crypto deals with the Witkoff family, a Roosevelt Hotel real estate deal brokered at Trump’s “Board of Peace,” and a Nobel nomination for the president. Pakistan didn’t corrupt American diplomacy. It recognized we don’t believe in anything anymore.

5. 🏛️ CONGRESS FLEES TOMORROW

Day 40 of the DHS shutdown. Two-week recess starts tomorrow. No deal. Over 480 TSA officers gone. Spring break nightmare about to get worse.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The man actually running Iran is an Interpol-wanted terrorist with a plan to militarize the theocracy — and Trump is setting Friday deadlines tied to his China schedule. Pakistan buys a seat at the peace table because American diplomacy now runs on transactions, not values. The DOJ pays the president’s friends. Congress abandons a 40-day crisis. The framework isn’t chaos. It’s replacement — of institutions with loyalty, of values with deals, of strategy with spectacle. And none of it answers the only question that matters: what kind of regime survives this war?

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