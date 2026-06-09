👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🔥 IRAN WAR COULD SPLIT ISRAEL AND US ALLIANCE

Israel ordered all of Tyre to evacuate Tuesday — Christian quarter included — and struck the southern Lebanese port hours later. It moved after Trump spent the morning selling a deal he says is “days away,” one that ends the war and reopens the Strait. That’s the bind Trump is in: he wants this foolish war finished, Netanyahu wants it to continue, and Netanyahu no longer takes the order. Trump warned him to stop or “you’ll be on your own very soon” — and Bibi struck Tyre anyway. The strikes aren’t a move by a united alliance; they’re the alliance pulling apart. And the cost lands on the Americans caught in between: a US Army Apache went down near the Strait of Hormuz overnight, both crew pulled out alive, the second such incident in days. What’s breaking on Day 100 isn’t the ceasefire — it’s American and Israeli foreign policy splitting in real time, no longer able to agree on what a successful outcome looks like, or the best exit ramp to take.

🐻 VLADIMIR PUTIN’S HUMILIATION

Putin is in a retreat of his own. Russian troops are abandoning the Kinburn Spit at the mouth of the Black Sea, supply lines cut by Ukrainian drones they can no longer shoot down. Ukraine’s commander says his forces have retaken more than 600 square kilometers this year — in May gaining more ground than they lost, the first real reversal after years of Russian grind. A Russian general now warns Kyiv is massing for a push on Crimea itself. And a cornered Putin is the dangerous kind: the Kremlin answered the losses by reaffirming it will use “all available means, including nuclear weapons.”

📺 TRUMP STILL HOLDS THE CNN CARD OVER BIBI

The tell is a single hire: Paramount is recruiting a business partner for Bari Weiss — the signal that when its $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery deal closes, CBS and CNN fall under one roof, Weiss over all news editorial across both. But the deal can’t close without the FCC and DOJ approval Trump controls — which makes CNN the one card he still holds over a defiant Netanyahu, because handing Ellison the network Israel wants turns two of America’s biggest newsrooms into a single pro-Israel machine. Weiss has already fired Scott Pelley, who says he was ordered to “inject falsehoods and bias” for the president’s version of events. The FCC once barred one company from owning two stations in a single market; now Trump can give or withhold the thing Israel wants most — which is why this fight ends at his desk.

🕵️ SETTING DOWN THE TOOLS TO SEE

At the same time as America’s newsrooms are being swallowed up by pro-Israeli forces, America is set to lose one of its sharpest intelligence tools because Trump’s new spy chief can’t be trusted. Section 702 — the surveillance authority the agencies call indispensable — slides toward expiration because Democrats won’t reauthorize it while Bill Pulte runs national intelligence in an acting capacity. A more dangerous world arrives just as Washington puts down one of the instruments it uses to watch it — over a fight about a single appointment.

🗽 BOOED, THEN LYING ABOUT IT

At Madison Square Garden, Trump — the first sitting president at an NBA Finals — was booed so loudly that the anthem was nearly drowned out. He told reporters later that it was “mostly cheers”; the video says otherwise. Maybe Trump dreamt of a different reality as he slept throughout the NBA game.

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Zoom out and today is one story: the strongman alliance is cracking — and it’s cracking because all three of them are weak at once. Putin is in retreat, his forces pulling out of the Kinburn Spit as Ukraine retakes 600 square kilometers and drones gut his supply lines, a humiliated Kremlin now rattling its nukes to cover the losses. Trump is exposed by a midterm he could lose in November, and a line of legal and corruption fights that lie waiting beyond it. Bibi’s continued assault on Lebanon risks the peace talks and the strongman alliance. If Trump-Putin-Bibi can’t find a way to rebound, which militarily and politically seems very difficult— self-preservation kicks in and no-one knows who will win.

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