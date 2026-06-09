Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Lorraine Wulfe's avatar
Lorraine Wulfe
11h

this is one of the most thorough analysis of the overall situation of the three strongmen!

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Daisy's avatar
Daisy
12h

Trump holds NO CARDS!!

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