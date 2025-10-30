Get 50% off for 1 year

Over 2,000 National Guard troops patrol Washington’s streets in full camouflage, stationed at Union Station, the National Mall, and Metro stops across the capital. They arrived in August after President Trump federalized the DC police and declared a crime emergency—despite city data showing violent crime down 26 percent, homicides at 30-year lows, and every category of serious offense in steep decline. Trump himself now calls the city “essentially crime-free” and “a beacon” that will “serve as an example of what can be done.”

Yet six of his senior officials have fled behind military gates.

There are no protests. No demonstrations outside their homes. No crowds gathering at government buildings. The streets Trump militarized are quiet except for the troops he deployed to patrol them. Still, Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, Dan Driscoll, and at least one unnamed White House official now live on military bases, separated from the public by armed checkpoints and badge-controlled access—walled off in what amounts to a Trump Green Zone in the heart of the capital they govern.

Hegseth Orders $139,000 Reno of Home on Historic General’s Row While Purging Military Brass

Generals’ Row At Fort McNair now resembles Wisteria Lane with its new civilian occupants.

Pete Hegseth arrives each evening at his Fort McNair quarters on Generals’ Row under protection of an unusually large security detail that’s straining the Army’s protective services to the breaking point. Agents have been pulled from criminal investigations to guard the Defense Secretary’s multiple family residences in Minnesota, Tennessee, and Washington—a drain on resources that mirrors the chaos Hegseth has brought to the Pentagon itself.

Inside the historic military quarters along the Anacostia River, where Vice Chiefs of Staff and four-star generals traditionally lived, Hegseth plots his next purge of military leadership while the generals he’s summoned from combat zones whisper that he’s lost their trust entirely. His September speech at Quantico—where he ordered hundreds of generals and admirals pulled from posts worldwide for what one described as “a massive waste of time”—crystallized the break. “If he ever had us, he lost us,” one Army general told The Washington Times.

Hegseth has fired Navy chiefs, dismissed admirals overseeing special warfare commands, stripped retired Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley of his security detail despite Iranian threats, and investigated officers for disloyalty while military readiness erodes. Current and former Defense officials describe “unprecedented chaos,” with hirings and firings coming “overnight for no given reason” and an atmosphere of “backbiting and mistrust and general unprofessionalism.” Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine combat veteran, warns: “That’s a recipe not just for a politicized military, but an authoritarian military. That’s the way militaries work in Russia and China and North Korea.”

The Army spent over $137,000 renovating Hegseth’s Fort McNair home before he moved in—upgrades to quarters he occupies while straining the system designed to protect him and antagonizing the very military structure he depends on for safety.

Paid subscribers can scroll down for details of Marco Rubio, Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, and Dan Driscoll’s military base digs.

Get 50% off for 1 year