Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
1hEdited

Let’s see - aside from the old ‘blocking the Strait to free the Strait’ plan, orange man is also planning some military action to get peace talks…..yep 👍

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Fran
1h

A blockade of all traffic attempting to enter or leave through the Strait of Hormuz? How? What if ships refuse to comply? What does our navy do then? What about all the oil and other goods needed by multiple countries around the world? Where does he expect the ships to go? Did trump not notice that blockading ships on the open sea of the Indian Ocean is international piracy? trump has the planning and insight of a two year old... maybe a one year old.

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