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🚢 US NAVAL BLOCKADE OF IRAN BEGINS AT 10 AM

The United States and Iran failed to reach a truce deal after high-stakes talks in the Pakistani capital, with Vice President JD Vance saying Tehran refused to accept Washington’s terms after 21 hours of negotiations.

The key points on which Iran would not concede include ending all uranium enrichment, dismantling all major nuclear enrichment facilities, accepting a broader peace and de-escalation framework, ending funding for proxies Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, and fully opening the Strait of Hormuz without charging tolls for passage.

U.S. Central Command announced it will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 AM ET, in accordance with the President’s proclamation.

Iran’s IRGC said Sunday that any military vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz “will be considered a violation of the ceasefire and will be met with severe force.”

U.S. crude oil futures jumped nearly 8% to $104.20 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent advanced 7% to $101.86.

Trump is now considering limited strikes on Iran to break the stalemate in peace talks, officials and people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

🇭🇺 ORBÁN FALLS - HUNGARY ELECTS PRO-EU LEADER

Hungarian voters on Sunday ousted long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orbán after 16 years in power, rejecting the authoritarian policies and global far-right movement he embodied in favour of a pro-European challenger in a bombshell election result with global repercussions.

With 97.35 percent of precincts counted, Magyar’s centre-right party secured 138 seats in the 199-seat parliament on 53.6 percent of the vote, while Orbán’s Fidesz took just 55 seats with 37.8 percent.

Orbán’s exit deprives Russian President Vladimir Putin of his main ally in the EU and sends shockwaves through Western right-wing circles, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s MAGA followers.

Vice President JD Vance flew to Budapest ahead of election day in an attempt to reverse his ailing ally’s poor poll ratings

— the visit changed nothing. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on social media: “Hungary has chosen Europe.”

WATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE WITH Olga Lautman

🇨🇺 CUBA NEXT

“Cuba’s going to be next,” Trump told reporters Sunday on Air Force One.

Cuba’s president answered directly: in a wide-ranging interview with NBC’s Meet the Press — his first American broadcast interview — Díaz-Canel said there’s no “justification for the United States to launch a military aggression against Cuba,” adding that “if that happens, there will be fighting, and there will be a struggle, and we will defend ourselves, and if we need to die, we’ll die.”

Cuba is a nation with a 60-year regime that pays very close attention to history — and analysts on Meet the Press noted it is watching a pattern where Trump left deals brokered by his predecessor and has been unable to make new deals, even while ramping up pressure on both Iran and Cuba.

📉 MARKETS PLUNGE

as markets digested the blockade announcement Sunday night. The week’s critical data comes on Friday with the March CPI report — the first major piece of economic data to pick up impacts from the US-Iran war, which has sent oil prices surging — with economists expecting headline inflation rose 1% last month, up from 0.3% in February.

💣 SWALWELL SUSPENDS GOVERNOR BID

Rep. Eric Swalwell suspended his bid for California governor on Sunday as he faced growing pressure to end his campaign amid allegations of sexual assault, with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirming it was looking into the allegations and a House expulsion vote potentially coming as early as midweek.

🎯 THE PATTERN

An isolated and aggrieved emperor who refuses to read the room and doubles down on disastrous policies. Orbán just fell, NATO is fractured, the Pope won’t bless him, and the Iranians have set a trap for him. But the emperor with no clothes keeps on empiring. No less than two blockades, an economic crisis, and prosecution of political opponents. A page from the Roy Cohn playbook: Don’t ever let them see you sweat. Cohn would be cheering on as his stark naked protege, along with the GOP faithful, admiring the fine threads he’s wearing that no-one else can see.

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Zev is joined by THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali filling in for Dean Blundell.

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