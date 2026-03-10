🚨 RUSSIA’S TRAP HAS NO EXIT

1. 💣 “WITKOFF AND ZYATKOFF”

The Russians have a nickname for Trump’s peace duo: “Witkoff and Zyatkoff.” In Yiddish, vitkof means the village person. Zyat is Russian for son-in-law. The Village Idiot and The Son-in-Law — and Russia played the duo like a fiddle - leading Trump into the Iran debacle. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff went to Geneva with no nuclear expertise, no technical advisors, and misrepresented Iran’s willingness to surrender enriched uranium. At yesterday’s Doral press conference, Trump put the entire casus belli on their word: “They told Mr. Witkoff… they actually said, ‘We want to keep building.’” A Persian Gulf diplomat says Witkoff’s account was “false” — Iran WAS willing to give up enriched uranium. Trump, surrounded by Russian influencers, fell for the trap hook, line, and sinker. Russia gets its dream scenario: America trapped in an unwinnable Middle East war, NATO distracted, oil markets in chaos, Moscow’s leverage growing by the hour. His own Pentagon posted “We Have Only Just Begun to Fight” the same day he told CBS the war is “very complete, pretty much.”

2. 🎖️ SHOTS FIRED AT US CONSULATE IN TORONTO

Shots fired at the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto at 5:30 this morning. No injuries. No suspect. Two days after an IED detonated at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo. CSIS has been acting to prevent Iranian proxy attacks on American targets in Canada since the strikes began February 28. U.S. intelligence calls Canada a “serious place of concern for Iranian activity.” A Toronto gym owned by an Iranian activist was shot up last week. The war Russia’s assets started is now activating terror networks across North America.

3. ⚖️ FAKE VIDEOS, REAL COVER-UP

The Washington Post’s front-page Epstein story today is about Iranian disinformation — fake AI videos linking Trump’s Iran war to Epstein going viral on X. The fake videos ARE fake. Meanwhile the very real cover-up of 302s in the Epstein Files accusing Trump or rape doesn’t even rate a front-page mention. The newspaper Woodward and Bernstein called home can’t be bothered by the biggest Washington scandal since Watergate. Apparently you can kill democracy in broad daylight and they will let you do it.

4. 📉 168 CHILDREN — WAS IT A TRAP?

Once you pick your jaw off the floor from the Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum’s misadventure in global politics, it now appears increasingly likely that the US attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school was intended to do what it did. Lure the US into an inadvertent strike on a girls’ school, killing 168. The school in Minab sat adjacent to an IRGC base, separated by a wall built between 2013 and 2016. Three Tomahawk missiles hit the school on Day 1: 168 dead, most of them children. Iran’s Foreign Ministry calls it “deliberate.” Trump says Iran bombed its own school — his own Pentagon says U.S. forces were “likely” responsible. The question no one is asking is who gave the US the targeting positions? And how did they describe the targeting location? If Israel provided the strike coordinates, who gave it to them? China and Russia would be high up on our suspect list. That’s 3D chess against a man thinking two feet ahead of himself.

5. 🌍 NO EXIT

Oil past $100. Strait of Hormuz 95% shut. Qatar declared force majeure. The Revolutionary Guard says “Iran will determine when the war ends.” No interlocutors. No offramp. Trump says the people he identified to take over Iran were killed in the initial Israeli strikes. He calls the economic catastrophe “a very small price to pay.” Meanwhile, we’re all trapped in a nightmare of his making, and the exit doors are shut tight.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Russia used two compromised assets to lure Trump into a war with no exit, activating Iranian sleeper cells around the world. Two shots were fired at a US consulate in Toronto— a few miles from the US border. Someone told the US military to strike at a school; the US's Iranian succession plan was blown up by our allies, global energy markets are in turmoil, and the Epstein cover-up is buried in the avalanche. Washington can debate timelines all they want, but when you allow Laurel and Hardy to spark a global war, you're no longer in control of the battlefield.

