🔴 STORIES TO WATCH

1. 💣 TRUMP ORDERS CIA STRIKE ON VENEZUELA

Trump confirmed Monday that the United States struck a dock facility in Venezuela used to load drug-trafficking boats, marking the first known land strike by U.S. forces in the Latin American country since Washington launched its pressure campaign four months ago. CNN sources confirmed the CIA carried out a drone strike on a port facility on the Venezuelan coast earlier this month. Trump declined to specify whether the military or CIA conducted the strike, saying only “I know exactly who it was, but I don’t want to say who it was. But you know it was along the shore.” The attacks have killed at least 107 people in 30 strikes since early September. The strikes are widely considered illegal under both US and international law and have been described as extrajudicial killings by legal scholars and rights groups. The CIA operation targets Venezuelan port facilities that U.S. intelligence has identified as transfer points for Iranian weapons shipments to Maduro’s regime, connecting the strikes to broader pressure on the Iran-Venezuela weapons axis.

2. 💣 TRUMP-NETANYAHU SHIFTS NARRATIVE TO IRAN-VENEZUELA WEAPONS AXIS

At Monday’s Mar-a-Lago meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump warned that Iran may be trying to rebuild its weapons capabilities at different sites than the ones the US attacked earlier this year, saying: “I hope Iran is not trying to build up, as I’ve been reading, that they’re building up weapons and other things.” The threat came hours after Trump confirmed CIA strikes on Venezuelan port facilities that U.S. intelligence has identified as critical nodes in Iran’s weapons pipeline to Latin America. The timing reveals a coordinated two-front operation: striking Iranian weapons transfers through Venezuela while threatening direct action against Iranian nuclear and weapons facilities. New U.S. sanctions announced today target the Venezuela-Iran weapons corridor, with Treasury designating port officials and shipping companies facilitating the arms transfers. The Venezuela-Iran alliance has deepened as both countries face intensifying U.S. pressure—Tehran uses Venezuelan ports to circumvent sanctions while Maduro receives Iranian military hardware and technical support. Trump’s simultaneous moves signal willingness to conduct extrajudicial killings across two continents to disrupt the weapons axis.

3. 🎯 RUSSIA FABRICATES PUTIN ATTACK TO SABOTAGE UKRAINE PEACE TALKS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Monday that Ukraine launched 91 long-range drones at Putin’s residence in northwestern Russia’s Novgorod region, saying all drones were destroyed with no injuries or damage. Ukraine immediately denied the claim, with President Zelenskyy calling it a “complete fabrication” aimed at derailing peace talks. The Kremlin has dismissed calls to provide evidence to support its claim. Trump indicated he took Putin at his word before acknowledging the attack may not have occurred, saying “I guess” it’s possible it didn’t happen. The Institute for the Study of War said it “has not observed any such footage nor local or regional reporting about Ukrainian strikes near Putin’s residence to corroborate Lavrov’s claim.”

4. 🎯 MTG EYES SPEAKERSHIP AS PATH TO PRESIDENCY—DEMOCRATS ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL

The New York Times profile reveals Marjorie Taylor Greene’s calculated break with Trump over Epstein files masks a larger strategic play. Greene forced Trump’s hand on releasing the files, telling the Times: “The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington. Rich, powerful elites doing horrible things and getting away with it.” After Trump branded her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green,” Greene positioned herself as the Republican woman who stood with assault victims against Trump’s protection of “my friends.” Her statement—”There’s a significant reason why women overwhelmingly don’t vote Republican”—signals repositioning for the speakership, constitutionally second in line to the presidency.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Trump orders CIA land strikes in Venezuela while taking Putin’s word over U.S. intelligence on fabricated attacks. Greene weaponizes Epstein files to position herself as the Republican who stood with victims against Trump—while Democrats fail to recognize her path to the speakership and constitutional succession.

📺 TODAY’S SHOWS

Published December 30, 2025 | NARATIV.ORG