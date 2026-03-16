Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Jamae's avatar
Jamae
2h

Zev, grateful for your reporting, and analysis though it gets harder every day to take in. I’m afraid everything gets worse from this point, the abyss is widening in real time. No Kings Day has to be a huge turn out next week. God help us!

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Deb's avatar
Deb
1h

Zev, the oil & Strait of Hormuz is even worse than you stated…. I read just a bit of an article from JVL at The Bulwark. Am posting below what was said. Apparently Tehran is attempting to cut a deal with China. If China signs on, the implications are very far reaching. Yikes.

“Tehran: We will continue to resist, however we are open to allowing oil transport in the strait that we control provided the product is sold in yuan and not dollars.”

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