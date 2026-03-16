1. 🚨 TRUMP THREATENS REPORTERS WITH TREASON

The president of the United States said Sunday that reporters covering his war should face charges of “TREASON.” In a 400-word Truth Social rant, Trump accused the media of spreading Iranian propaganda and said outlets that published critical coverage “should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information.” On Air Force One, he doubled down: “I actually think it’s pretty criminal.” Track the escalation: First he threatened the networks. Then he went after the late night hosts. Then he installed Brendan Carr at the FCC to oversee broadcast licenses. Now he’s threatening the lives of reporters. Fighting losing wars. Aiding our enemies. Silencing the media. These are not the signs of a president protecting national security. These are the signs of an empire in collapse.

2. 🎖️ SIX DEAD, ZERO ALLIES

Six American airmen are dead and the world knows their names now. Their KC-135 went down over western Iraq on Day 12 of a war Congress never authorized. That makes 13 U.S. service members killed since February 28. Trump is begging the world for help reopening the Strait of Hormuz — and the world is saying no. Germany won’t participate. The UK “will not be drawn into the wider war.” Greece refused. Japan hasn’t decided. Oil hit $106 Monday. Trump’s one smart move: threatening to delay his March 31 summit with Xi Jinping unless China helps secure the strait. Sixty percent of Hormuz oil flows to Asia. Xi needs that summit. It may be the only leverage card that works.

3. 📉 YOUTH ABANDON TRUMP

A Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos poll: 70 percent of 18-to-29-year-olds disapprove of Trump. Only 51 percent of young Trump voters say they’ll definitely vote in the midterms — versus 77 percent of Harris voters. Joshua Byers, 26, who voted for Trump: “I feel betrayed.” Joe Rogan: “He ran on no more wars. And then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.” The influencer pipeline that delivered young men to Trump in 2024 is reversing.

4. 🔥 GEN Z GOES DARKER

But the youth leaving Trump aren’t going back to democracy. 31 percent of Republicans under 50 self-identify as racist. A majority of GOP men under 50 deny or doubt the Holocaust. In Florida, James Fishback is packing rooms with Gen Z men drawn to antisemitism and Nick Fuentes-adjacent nationalism. Tucker Carlson endorsed him.

5. 🎬 NOBODY’S PUSHING BACK

Conan cracked an Epstein joke. Kimmel mocked Melania’s documentary. The White House comms director called him a “classless hack.” That’s the “opposition”.

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🎯 THE PATTERN

Fighting losing wars. Aiding our enemies. Silencing the media. Losing the next generation. The war is the accelerant — it killed 13 Americans, isolated the U.S. from every ally, and broke the oil market. Trump’s response isn’t to change course. It’s to threaten reporters with treason. The youth who are leaving him aren’t returning to democracy; they’re radicalizing into something darker. These are the signs of an empire in collapse. And the institutions designed to stop it have capitulated.

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