1. 💣 Trump Retreats at Davos

Trump told European leaders at Davos this morning the U.S. “won’t use force” to obtain Greenland—a sharp retreat from weeks of refusing to rule out military action. Just last month he said military force was “certainly” on the table and called Greenland acquisition essential “for international security.” But today’s climbdown came with a threat: he’d be “unstoppable” in any military confrontation with Europe, and 10% tariffs still hit eight NATO allies February 1, rising to 25% June 1, until Denmark sells. European Parliament responded by freezing ratification of the U.S.-EU trade agreement struck last July—approval is “not possible at this stage” given Trump’s extortion tactics. EU is holding €93 billion in retaliatory tariffs in reserve and considering the anti-coercion “trade bazooka.” Denmark’s largest pension fund dumped $100 million in U.S. Treasuries. France’s Macron texted Trump he’s “confused” about the obsession; Trump threatened 200% tariffs on French wine. The pattern Narativ predicted plays out: military bluster, European unity, retreat to economic pressure.

2. 🎖️ Jack Smith Testifies Tomorrow

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith testifies publicly tomorrow morning at 10 AM before House Judiciary Committee—the first time the public will hear directly from the prosecutor who indicted Trump twice. In December’s closed-door deposition, Smith told lawmakers Trump was “the most culpable and most responsible person” for January 6 and that “the attack does not happen without Donald Trump.” Smith said he’d prosecute again based on the same evidence, calling Trump’s fake elector scheme “affinity fraud” that exploited loyal supporters. Trump has repeatedly called for Smith to be prosecuted. Jamie Raskin calls tomorrow’s hearing “another looming humiliation for Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who depend on a daily diet of lies.” We’ll have full coverage tomorrow.

3. ⚖️ Supreme Court Decides Fed Independence

Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Trump’s bid to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. If Trump wins, he could get four appointees on the seven-member Fed board, effectively controlling interest rates. This comes ten days after DOJ threatened Fed Chair Powell with criminal charges. Republican senators Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski vow to block ANY Fed nominee until DOJ drops the Powell investigation.

4. 🌍 Immigrant Visa Ban Starts Today

State Department paused immigrant visa issuance starting today for 75 countries deemed “high risk of public benefits usage.” DOJ subpoenaed Governor Tim Walz and both Minneapolis and St. Paul mayors as agents raided Asian grocery stores and food pantries. ICE detention surged 75% to 66,000—highest ever recorded.🎯

THE PATTERN

Trump blinked on Greenland this morning at Davos—exactly the pattern Narativ predicted. He spent weeks threatening military force, refused to rule out invasion, deployed NATO crisis rhetoric—then backed down to economic pressure when Europe united in opposition. But the retreat reveals the broader authoritarian playbook in action across five fronts. Tomorrow morning, Jack Smith testifies publicly for the first time since indicting Trump twice—prepared to defend his evidence that Trump was “the most culpable person” for January 6 while Trump calls for his prosecution. The Supreme Court decides today whether Trump can politicize Fed interest rates while DOJ threatens Powell with criminal charges. ICE deploys 3,000 agents to Minnesota, raids food pantries, kills citizens, hits record detention deaths. And 75 countries lose immigrant visa access starting this morning. Trump uses every power lever simultaneously to overwhelm institutional resistance, betting courts, Congress, and allies buckle before organizing effective opposition. Greenland shows what happens when they don’t—and tomorrow, Jack Smith explains why the cases against Trump were “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” until Trump’s reelection made him untouchable.

