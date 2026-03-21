Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Daisy's avatar
Daisy
2h

RIP Robert Mueller. You were a very good man!! Served your country proudly and in style with medals 🏅 to show for it. Your legacy honesty, commitment, and integrity!!

🙏

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Pat B's avatar
Pat B
2h

Mueller and Jack Smith have the goods on Trump. He thinks it’s OK to mock Mueller’s death but god forbid anyone wishes for Trump’s.

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