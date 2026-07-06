👀 STORIES TO WATCH

⚽ TRUMP OWNS THE RED-CARD FIX — AT THE PODIUM, ON THE RECORD

Trump confirmed this morning that he personally asked FIFA to reverse Folarin Balogun’s red card. “I spoke to Johnny,” he said of Gianni Infantino, at a White House event recorded by Narativ. “I asked for a review… I didn’t tell him what to do. I can’t tell him what to do.” He ruled on the play himself — “that wasn’t a foul, that wasn’t even an infraction” — then smeared the referee: “a little bit suspect if you check his past… If you’d like, I’ll provide you with the past.” A sitting president offered the press corps a dossier on a World Cup official. He claimed the tournament outright — “I got the World Cup… It was not Biden. Biden was asleep” — and pre-spun tonight’s Belgium game: “If they beat us, I say it was rigged, just like the election was rigged in 2020.” Balogun — a New York-born birthright citizen of the exact kind Trump’s movement wants stripped of that birthright — plays tonight. The fix was confirmed by the fixer, with a bow.

🎙️ TRUMP BLESSES COHEN’S COMEBACK — THE STAGE IS SET

Trump gave Michael Cohen a “glowing recommendation” for a new 770 WABC show — a personal greenlight for hiring the star witness who helped convict him, sought in advance by owner John Catsimatidis: “I checked with the White House and they had no objection.” Cohen spent January claiming Bragg and James coerced his testimony; Blanche — who branded him “the greatest liar of all time” — needs exactly that recantation, weekly, in public, to free the president from the 34-count conviction. Cohen sold the resistance a truth-teller, kept the subscription money, and went back to the fold; The Narativ reported the project in January and got attacked for asking. Boycott 770 WABC — Catsimatidis asked permission for a host, let him ask for an audience.



⚖️ THE STATE SHOWS ITS ROBINSON CASE — ON CAMERA

Utah prosecutors open a five-day preliminary hearing this morning to put Tyler Robinson on trial for his life in the Charlie Kirk assassination — livestreamed, over defense objections, with Erika Kirk in the room. The case is very strong: DNA on the trigger, a written declaration of intent, a family that turned him in; what changes today is that the record stops being thin and the theories meet the evidence. Expect the bindover; watch for plea signals from the defense.

Daily Narativ Prosecutors Open Their Case Against Tyler Robinson Today Zev Shalev · Jul 6 Utah prosecutors begin a five-day preliminary hearing this morning in Provo to prove Tyler Robinson, 23, should stand trial on capital charges for the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Robinson allegedly shot Kirk on September 10 as he addressed thousands at Utah Valley University. The judge ruled last week — over defense objections — that cameras can record and broadcast most of the hearing. It will be livestreamed. Read full story





🗳️ HE SHOUTS COMMUNISM — AND RUNS A COMMAND ECONOMY

Trump’s Mall speech warned of “communists” while his weekend record showed allocation by loyalty: no-bid Reflecting Pool contracts kept with Trump-tied vendors, donor pardons, a critic facing ten years, 702 rules erased by decree. The accusation is a confession.

🤝 THE FIXER FLIES TO ANKARA

Kyiv buried 11 more this morning; Wednesday at 2:30 Trump sits with Zelenskyy carrying Saturday’s Putin call — land for an ending, priced in territory that isn’t his to trade — with al-Sharaa and the Lebanon fix booked for the same afternoon.

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Fairness left the building this weekend, and this morning Trump said so out loud. “If they beat us, it was rigged” — the president’s rule for tonight’s game is the rule for everything now: outcomes he likes are earned, outcomes he doesn’t are stolen, and what you owe him decides which you get. Cohen recants and collects a microphone. Infantino defers and delivers a striker. Vendors stay loyal and keep the contracts. Putin gets ninety minutes and a fixer; Ukraine gets the bill. And the man shouting communism from the Mall spent the weekend allocating contracts, pardons and punishments by loyalty — the command economy he claims to be saving us from, minus the free market capitalism actually requires. One room still runs on rules this morning: a courtroom in Provo, where the state lays out a very strong case on camera and takes cross-examination like everyone else. That’s what fairness looks like. Notice how rare it felt.

🔴 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

🚨 SPECIAL REPORT — Cohen’s Trump Endorsement · 3 PM ET · Zev Shalev + Ellie Leonard

🔴 Narativ Live · 7 PM ET

📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

He told you who Cohen was in January. Trump’s Lawyer: Michael Cohen is ‘The Greatest Liar of All Time’ — Blanche gave Cohen the nickname. He needs him now.

Share