Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Lynn Johnson's avatar
Lynn Johnson
8h

You were right about Cohen all along. Good for you. Cohen now has gone back into the spiders thinking he can manipulate the spider. He's wrong and is going to get eaten.

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Carol Ann Conners's avatar
Carol Ann Conners
9hEdited

I tuned-in to Malcolm Nance, Lev Parnas and Michael Cohen back way back when and found it interesting to listen to a spy talk with 2 felons.

I was a free subscriber to all 3. I accidentally paid for a year subscription to Cohen for a year. It ended in May. I do not miss him.

Greg and I both subscribe to Malcolm Nance / Black Man Spy. We have participated in every single one of his webcasts since the beginning of the Iran War. Along with Malcolm are Danish intelligence officer, Jacob Karsbo (subscribed) and mideast expert, Wajeeh Lion (subscribed) Tuning in to Black Man Spy a great way to start the day.

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